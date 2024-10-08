TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies aged 25

Social media star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has passed away aged 25, following a mystery illness. Taking to Instagram on October 5, her husband Cameron Grigg confirmed the news. Sharing a carousel of photos, he wrote: "No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age.

"This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know."

Cameron noted that Taylor's body remains in the hospital for organ donation, and confirmed that his wife had been experiencing health problems since at 2023. "Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don't have any insurance," he explained.

"A friend set up a gofundme for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can't contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed." The page hopes to raise $100,000 so that Taylor's family can hold a benefit in her honor.

A rising star on social media, Taylor amassed over one million followers on TikTok. Prior to her passing, the 25-year-old had mentioned her health issues, although she never revealed the specific details of her condition.

Posting on Instagram on March 16, she told fans: "My good days may look different than yours but my bad days remind me how precious the good ones of mine truly are." She remarked that she had experienced a "lifetime of battles" and "near-death experiences."

More recently, on August 8, Taylor addressed her TikTok followers, explaining that she had been "very athletic" in the past, but was no longer healthy, "and haven't been in a long time."

Taylor revealed that she became ill shortly after her wedding in August 2023, before receiving a diagnosis. "You're seeing me be sick for the whole time that we're married and not finding out what was wrong until this year… I barely found out what was wrong with me. I was struggling that whole time feeling like I was going to die," she said.

"It just sucks because I'm 24 years old, I should be in my prime, I should be able to carry my suitcase up the stairs, I should be able to walk to the mailbox, or run, and those are just things that I can't really do right now."

"I was diagnosed by a doctor after a while of not knowing what was wrong with me," she added. "I haven't been diagnosed for very long so I've still been struggling with the fact that it's a 'forever thing.'"