Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy's exciting news revealed

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is teaming up with his wife Jenny McCarthy for his next TV project. The Very Scary People host will be joined by his other half in a spin-off special of his gripping true crime series, which will see the duo delve into the twisted relationship of one of the most diabolical crime couples in recent history, Benjamin and Erika Sifrit – aka, the 'Thrill Killers'.

The one-hour special, titled Very Scary Lovers, will premiere on Sunday, February 2 at 11pm ET/PT, immediately after the final episode of the new season of Very Scary People, which arrives on Investigation Discovery on Sunday, December 15.

© Getty Images Donnie and Jenny will co-host a spin-off episode of Very Scary People

The documentary series, which is hosted and executive produced by Donnie, 55, follows the actor as he explores the twisted crimes of some of America's most notorious criminals across eight new episodes.

© Getty Images The couple will explore the twisted relationship of the 'Thrill Killers' in the special episode

Offering firsthand accounts, rare in-depth interviews and remarkable archival footage of these chilling stories, each episode spotlights a criminal whose horrific crimes terrorised their communities, tracing their "deranged actions from inception to the eventual triumph of justice" while weaving a compelling narrative.

The season opens with the case of Anthony Sowell, who appeared to be a helpful member of his Cleveland neighborhood but would use his charm to lure unsuspecting women into his house, leaving a twister trail of murder.

© Instagram Donnie and Jenny have been married for ten years

The synopsis continues: "Upcoming episodes feature an undetected serial killer posing as an FBI informant, a diabolical drug kingpin who terrorized New York City, a dangerous bodybuilding gang that inspired a Hollywood movie, a rising boxing star turned coldblooded killer and more."

Very Scary People and its one-off special are produced by Donnie and Jenny's production company, Work Baby, in partnership with Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

© Getty IMages The couple live in Chicago with their blended family

Donnie and Jenny, 52, have been married for over a decade. They began dating back in 2013 after meeting on The Jenny McCarthy Show, where Donnie was a guest, and went on to tie the knot in August the following year.

The couple live in Chicago with their blended family, consisting of Jenny's, Evan, who she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher, and Donnie's sons, Xavier Alexander and Elijah Hendrix, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.