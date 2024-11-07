Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg pens heartfelt message alongside sweet photos of co-stars

Donnie Wahlberg shared a touching tribute to his fans on social media, thanking them for their continued support over the years.

Taking to Instagram, the Blue Bloods star shared a carousel of photos from his career, including several snaps taken from the set of the CBS show, as well as photos of the New Kids on the Block singer performing on stage.

"I woke up thinking of sending some Monday Motivation to you all. Then I took a moment to reflect on how much you all constantly motivate me," began the 55-year-old.

"So, I wanted to say thanks to you instead. You all are not just my Monday Motivation! You are my Monday through Sunday Motivation. My 12 months a year motivation. My 365 days a year motivation! My keep working on zero sleep motivation. My no task is too great motivation."

© Getty Images Donnie shared several snaps from the Blue Bloods set

The actor continued: "I'm blessed to have a career, that I could have only have dreamed of having when I was a youngster, but I’m even more blessed to have you. The greatest fans ever. I may be one of the guys on stage, or the guy on TV, but without you there is no me."

Sharing his appreciation for his followers, Donnie concluded: "Thank you for your continued faith, belief and love! Your joy, will always be my joy. Love you eternally."

© Michele Crowe/CBS Donnie stars alongside Tom Selleck in Blue Bloods

Fans heaped praise on the Band of Brothers star in the comments section, with one person writing: "Thank you for all you do Donnie! We see all your efforts and we don't take it for granted," while another also shared their appreciation for the star, adding: "Everyone needs a Donnie in their lives! We're the lucky ones."

Donnie's post come as the final season of Blue Bloods airs on CBS. The hit police drama, which also stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan, was cancelled earlier this year, with CBS confirming there were no plans to extend the show beyond season 14 back in May.

© Getty Images Donnie as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods

WATCH: Blue Bloods's Bridget Moynahan says 'I Want My Job Back'

At the time, the network's Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said it was important for CBS to "refresh the schedule" and that the show would end by December.

While fans were devastated, it might not be the last time we see the world of Blue Bloods on our screens amid rumours of a spin-off.

Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, is open to the idea, telling HELLO! that while she is "still grieving" the drama, she feels her character's story is left "wide open".

© CBS Abigail Hawk is open to a spin-off

"I don't want to spin off right now, this is very fresh for me and I'm still grieving because we all wanted to continue, this is not something any of us wanted," explained the actress.

"We felt that there was so much more we could continue telling and sharing and creating, but I do think there are certain characters that could continue to have quite an amazing and interesting life beyond the world with the Reagans, and I think Abigail Baker is one of them. She's this woman of mystery and there's so much that we could just uncover and pull out of her."