Donnie Wahlberg leaves Blue Bloods fans astounded with appearance after transformation

Donnie Wahlberg is gearing up for a new chapter in his life with Blue Bloods coming to an end after 14 seasons.

He's played Detective Danny Reagan in the hit NYPD show since its first episode in 2010 — and a lot has changed in 14 years.

Donnie recently stopped by Andy Cohen's What Happens Live and fans were left stunned by his appearance.

From his sparkly, pristine smile to his age-defying complexion, see why viewers say Donnie has "aged like a fine wine."

Teeth transformation

© Getty Images Donnie Walhberg in 2010, the year he joined Blue Bloods

Perhaps his most notable makeover is his teeth. Donnie's always had a winning smile but now, it's whiter and straighter than ever.

He and his wife Jenny McCarthy have been open about their veneers and credited Smile for Life Dental for their Hollywood smiles.

© Bravo Donnie Wahlberg wowed viewers recently with his new killer smile and smooth complexion

The pair feature on the Illinois dental surgery for Dr. Dean Lodding, and filmed a testimonial on Youtube too.

Donnie went as far as to say that they'll not only "change your smile, but your life," with their makeovers.

Fake tan

© Getty Images Donnie is a fan of fake tan

Makeup has become a staple in Donnie's beauty regime — at least when he takes to the stage.

Jenny says she got him "hooked" on self-tanner. and it may attest to his smooth complexion.

Jenny — who has her own vegan and cruelty-free makeup line, Formless Beauty — gushed about one brand in particular.

© Getty Images Donnie on Blue Bloods

"They use it on ‘Masked Singer’ and I fell in love with it," she said of Sally Hansen Airbrushed Legs. "It does work really well, it’s really quick. The self-tanners, they kind of freak me out sometimes only because I’m afraid of getting streaky/ But the Sally Hansen can spray? It's so quick. Boom, boom, boom, rub rub, rub, and it dries. You don’t have to wait for it to dry.

"I’ve got Donnie on it now for his touring, and he’s like, 'This one's the best one out of all the ones we’ve tried' and it really, really is."

Fit physique

© Getty Images Donnie in 1989

Donnie has always taken pride in his fitness and he's maintained his passion for working out since his early days with New Kids on the Block.

Beneath his Blue Bloods detective attire, Donnie's rocking some serious abs.

Jenny applauded her husband's dedication to his body with an admiring Instagram post of his six-pack and wrote: "I know men have it easier because they age, you know, like 'fine wine.' But he's like another type of a human being. I'm, like, taping pieces of my body together!"