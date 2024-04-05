Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Surprising celebrity parent-child duos who have worked together: Elizabeth Hurley and son Damien, Abbey Clancy and daughter Liberty
8 surprising celebrity parent-child duos who have worked together

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are the latest to team up 

2 minutes ago
Celebrity mother-children pairings
Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
If 2023 was the year of the nepo baby, then 2024 is the year of the parent-child duo. 

Strictly Confidential, the new film written and directed by Damian Hurley, drops in the US and Latin America on Friday, with the lead character played by none other than Damian's mother, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley.

Damian is the spitting image of mum Elizabeth© Getty
Damian, 22, directed his mother, 58, in raunchy scenes with a woman several years younger, telling The Times: "I hate to say that it felt totally normal." The film also features swimwear from Elizabeth's beachwear brand, in a pairing of creative and commercial. 

The duo are not the first to combine forces. 

We're taking a look back at all the moments parents and children have creatively collaborated in recent years. 

Kate and Lila Moss

Pretty in pink© Getty
Kate and Lila Moss fronted Fendi's new campaign for the Peekaboo bag, with the lookalike pair smouldering at the camera as they posed with the £4,200 designer accessory.

Heidi and Leni Klum

Seeing double?© Instagram
Heidi Klum, 50, and daughter Leni, 19, faced controversy when posing for lingerie brand Intimissimi's campaign in Germany, but the supermodel brushed it off, telling DailyMail she was "proud" of her daughter. 

Abbey Clancy and Liberty Rose Crouch

Mother-daughter magic© Instagram
Christmas came early for model Abbey Clancy, 38, who shared the limelight with adorable daughter Liberty Rose, eight, showcasing her festive clothing line.  

And it isn't just the models – Hollywood does parent-child collaboration too.  

Adam and Sunny Sandler

Wide smiles all round© Getty
Adam and Sunny Sandler starred together in the 2023 comedy You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah alongside Sunny's older sister Sadie and mum Jackie. 

Taika Waititi, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu

Daddy-daughter bonding time© Getty
Taika Waititi's cute kids Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekahu made appearances in Thor: Love & Thunder. Imagine being directed by your dad! 

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith

A family affair© Getty
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith did voiceovers for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and Willow played Jada's younger self. Of course, the whole family is famous and have worked together many times. 

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus

The talent runs in the family© Getty
We can't forget the original duo, however: Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus in Disney's Hannah Montana. They even sung at Glastonbury in 2019, proving a dad-daughter bond never dies. 

