Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in just a straw hat and string bikini

Elizabeth Hurley left fans swooning on Thursday when she brushed away the winter blues with a sultry summer snap.

The 59-year-old actress donned only a straw hat and a plunging white bikini as she beamed for a series of stunning snaps, soaking in the sunshine. In a second image, she added a pair of ultra-glam oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram Elizabeth slipped on a straw hat and string bikini

Captioning the post, the model penned: "Hello, glorious memories of summer [pink love heart emoji] @elizabethhurleybeach."

Friends and fans of the actress couldn't wait to weigh in on the glamorous post. "How could someone on this earth be so perfect!!!" one follower replied. A second added: "You don’t age." Meanwhile, a third penned: "WHOA!!!"

The model slipped on a pair of sunglasses

The white two-piece was a far cry from the glittering gown the Gossip Girl star donned earlier this week for the Black Women Rising UK's inaugural fundraising gala at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.

For the dazzling evening, Elizabeth was nothing short of dazzling herself, opting for a floor-length gown embellished from head to toe with hundreds of sequins.

© Getty Elizabeth Hurley attends Black Women Rising UK's inaugural fundraising gala

Alongside a series of photos from the night, Elizabeth wrote: "I was truly honoured to introduce @leanneperoofficial at the @blackwomenrisinguk gala.

"Leanne is one of the most inspirational women I have been lucky enough to meet. As well as founding Black Women Rising, she is a fellow ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign. I am in awe of all her achievements [pink love heart emojis]."

© Getty Damian and Elizabeth Hurley supported the founder of Black Women Rising Leanne Pero

As for her hair and makeup, Elizabeth swapped her au-natural face for smoky eyeshadow, pretty pink cheeks, and ultra-glossy lips and beamed for the camera as she posed for photos with the founder of Black Women Rising, Leanne Pero, singer Emeli Sandé, and her lookalike son Damian.

Damian looked gorgeous, donning a plunging black blazer adorned with glitter panels and matching black trousers. As for accessories, the 22-year-old added a black crucifix.