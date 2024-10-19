Elizabeth Hurley is a vision in sheer lace gown

Elizabeth Hurley was so eye-catching as she stepped out on Friday night for the Black Women Rising UK's inaugural fundraising gala at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.

The Strictly Confidential actress, 59, was spotted alongside her lookalike son Damian, 22, wearing a sheer blush-hued maxi dress with intricate beaded embellishments and sequins across the bodice.

© Getty Elizabeth Hurley attended the Black Women Rising UK's inaugural fundraising gala The long-sleeved slinky number also featured a plunging V-shaped neckline and rose-shaped embroidery for an extra layer of detail. It was teamed with a pale pink sparkling box clutch and platformed gold heels.

© Getty Damian and Elizabeth Hurley supported the founder of Black Women Rising Leanne Pero For makeup, the Austin Powers star contrasted her pastel gown with a black smokey eye and pale glossy lip to tie in with her rosy cheeks. Meanwhile, Elizabeth's brunette locks were styled in loose waves to highlight her caramel-hued highlights.

© Getty Elizabeth Hurley was so chic in a beaded look Her young model son opted for a rhinestone-adorned zebra blazer with leather pants and black boots.

Brushes with royalty © Getty Elizabeth Hurley looked lovely in a flowy dress Earlier this week, the Bedazzled actress was spotted at the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch raising vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity alongside the Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Sarah was joined by Elizabeth Hurley and Dame Joan Collins As the star posed with Dame Joan Collins, she wore a pink ruffled tiered dress with a lovely purple floral print styled with gold heels.

Pretty in pink © Getty Elizabeth Hurley attended the Future Dreams Ladies Lunch The star of The Royals has worn a number of pretty pink outfits of late to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She kicked off the month in a Bardot-style midi dress with a flower-adorned neckline at the Future Dreams Ladies Lunch at The Savoy Hotel.

© John Nacion Elizabeth Hurley visited the Empire State Building for a special cause Since then, her best looks have included a plissé midi dress with floaty sleeves rocked atop the Empire State Building as she lit it up pink in honor of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.