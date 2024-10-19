Elizabeth Hurley is a vision in sheer lace gown

Elizabeth Hurley was so eye-catching as she stepped out on Friday night for the Black Women Rising UK's inaugural fundraising gala at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.
The Strictly Confidential actress, 59, was spotted alongside her lookalike son Damian, 22, wearing a sheer blush-hued maxi dress with intricate beaded embellishments and sequins across the bodice.
The long-sleeved slinky number also featured a plunging V-shaped neckline and rose-shaped embroidery for an extra layer of detail. It was teamed with a pale pink sparkling box clutch and platformed gold heels.
For makeup, the Austin Powers star contrasted her pastel gown with a black smokey eye and pale glossy lip to tie in with her rosy cheeks. Meanwhile, Elizabeth's brunette locks were styled in loose waves to highlight her caramel-hued highlights.
Her young model son opted for a rhinestone-adorned zebra blazer with leather pants and black boots.
As the star posed with Dame Joan Collins, she wore a pink ruffled tiered dress with a lovely purple floral print styled with gold heels.
Pretty in pink
The star of The Royals has worn a number of pretty pink outfits of late to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She kicked off the month in a Bardot-style midi dress with a flower-adorned neckline at the Future Dreams Ladies Lunch at The Savoy Hotel.
Since then, her best looks have included a plissé midi dress with floaty sleeves rocked atop the Empire State Building as she lit it up pink in honor of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.