Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in sheer plunging gown
Elizabeth Hurley poses in sheer blush dress© Getty

Elizabeth Hurley is a vision in sheer lace gown

The Strictly Confidential star posed alongside her son Damian Hurley

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley was so eye-catching as she stepped out on Friday night for the Black Women Rising UK's inaugural fundraising gala at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.

The Strictly Confidential actress, 59, was spotted alongside her lookalike son Damian, 22, wearing a sheer blush-hued maxi dress with intricate beaded embellishments and sequins across the bodice.

Elizabeth Hurley poses in floor-length blush dress© Getty
Elizabeth Hurley attended the Black Women Rising UK's inaugural fundraising gala

The long-sleeved slinky number also featured a plunging V-shaped neckline and rose-shaped embroidery for an extra layer of detail. It was teamed with a pale pink sparkling box clutch and platformed gold heels.

Damian and Elizabeth Hurley posed with Leanne Pero © Getty
Damian and Elizabeth Hurley supported the founder of Black Women Rising Leanne Pero

For makeup, the Austin Powers star contrasted her pastel gown with a black smokey eye and pale glossy lip to tie in with her rosy cheeks. Meanwhile, Elizabeth's brunette locks were styled in loose waves to highlight her caramel-hued highlights.

Elizabeth Hurley posed with son damian© Getty
Elizabeth Hurley was so chic in a beaded look

Her young model son opted for a rhinestone-adorned zebra blazer with leather pants and black boots.

Brushes with royalty

Elizabeth Hurley red and purple dress© Getty
Elizabeth Hurley looked lovely in a flowy dress

Earlier this week, the Bedazzled actress was spotted at the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch raising vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity alongside the Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice.

Sarah Ferguson poses with Elizabeth Hurley© Getty
Sarah was joined by Elizabeth Hurley and Dame Joan Collins

As the star posed with Dame Joan Collins, she wore a pink ruffled tiered dress with a lovely purple floral print styled with gold heels.

Pretty in pink

Elizabeth Hurley in strapless candy pink dress© Getty
Elizabeth Hurley attended the Future Dreams Ladies Lunch

The star of The Royals has worn a number of pretty pink outfits of late to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She kicked off the month in a Bardot-style midi dress with a flower-adorned neckline at the Future Dreams Ladies Lunch at The Savoy Hotel.

Elizabeth Hurley visits the Empire State Building © John Nacion
Elizabeth Hurley visited the Empire State Building for a special cause

Since then, her best looks have included a plissé midi dress with floaty sleeves rocked atop the Empire State Building as she lit it up pink in honor of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.

Elizabeth Hurley in midtown in a hot pink midi dress© Getty
Elizabeth Hurley was seen in midtown in a hot pink midi dress

DISCOVER: Elizabeth Hurley, 59, twirls in plunging rainbow gown 

The mother of one also made fans swoon in a hot pink structured midi dress with puffed sleeves and a special detail - stunning flowers on her waist created from intricate beads.

