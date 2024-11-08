Elizabeth Hurley reunites with Shane Warne’s children for bittersweet visit

Elizabeth Hurley made a heartwarming return to Melbourne as she reunited with the children of her late former fiancé, Shane Warne, for the first time since his passing in 2022.

The model and actress, 59, who was once engaged to the beloved cricket star, is in Australia with her son, Damian, 22, to enjoy the Melbourne Cup Carnival, a bittersweet trip filled with cherished memories.

On Thursday, Elizabeth was spotted beaming as she posed with Shane’s children—Brooke, 27, Jackson, 25, and Summer, 22—in The Birdcage at Flemington Racecourse.

Embracing her signature elegance, she wore a sophisticated white lace dress with delicate puffed sleeves and a unique keyhole neckline, paired with white heeled sandals and a cream clutch bag. To complete her race day look, she added a striking white floral fascinator to her brunette waves, looking every bit the style icon.

In a touching moment, Elizabeth wrapped her arm around Brooke as they posed together, a snapshot later shared by Brooke on Instagram with the caption, "Oh hi, Elizabeth Hurley," accompanied by two pink hearts.

© Instagram Elizabeth reunites with her ex fiance's children

The family-like warmth between Elizabeth and Shane’s children was evident, with Brooke also capturing a lighthearted moment on her Instagram Stories. Damian playfully photobombed one of her videos, affectionately telling Brooke, "I love you," and giving her a kiss on the cheek, which she captioned, “Baby Brother missed you.”

The reunion was an emotional one for Elizabeth and Damian, as they joined Shane’s children for a group photo, celebrating their enduring bond. Elizabeth has long shared a close connection with Brooke and Summer, sending a heartfelt message to them after Shane’s unexpected passing in March 2022. “Your daddy loved you with all his heart!” she wrote, reaching out to support the girls during an incredibly difficult time.

Elizabeth with Shane's daughter Brooke

The Australian cricket legend passed away at just 52 from natural causes while vacationing in Koh Samui, Thailand, on March 4, 2022. Elizabeth, who was in a relationship with Shane from 2010 to 2013, has continued to honor his memory and her bond with his children.

Earlier this year, she marked International Women’s Day with a special tribute to Brooke and Summer. Posting three throwback photos of her time with them, she wrote, "I dedicate this #InternationalWomensDay to two brave, beautiful women @brookewarne and @summerwarne. I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together."

© Sam Tabone Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley during 2024 Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse

Summer, who was deeply affected by her father’s passing, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram at the time, capturing her grief in a series of photos. “There are no words. It feels like I’m dreaming,” she wrote.

“There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that ‘everything is going to be okay’ or how ‘proud’ you are of me… or simply saying ‘goodnight’, ‘good morning,’ or ‘I love you.’” Beneath her post, Elizabeth left a comforting message, commenting, “I love you, Summer. Your daddy worshipped you.”

© Brendon Thorne Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne

Returning to Melbourne, Shane’s hometown, was undeniably a sentimental journey for Elizabeth. She expressed her feelings on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her race day with Damian and writing, “Bittersweet to be back in Melbourne—home to so many memories. Thank you @flemingtonvrc for inviting me and my son. We had a beautiful day.”

Elizabeth and Shane’s love story was one that captivated fans worldwide. The couple began dating in 2010 and got engaged a year later.

Although they eventually parted ways in 2013, they remained close friends, with Shane famously describing his time with Elizabeth as the “happiest time of his life”.