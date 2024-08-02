Stacey Solomon's gated duck pond is bigger than the average garden

Stacey Solomon has been providing her followers with regular exciting home improvement updates over the last few months, but this latest project might just take the cake as the most impressive so far.

Stacey lives with her husband Joe Swash and their blended family of five children in the home they call Pickle Cottage – an enviable countryside idyll.

On Thursday, Stacey took to Instagram to share an exciting development with fans. She posted a time-lapse video of her building a duck pond for the family’s ducks – Daisy, Delilah, and their newest additions, Daphne and Delphine, who they adopted in May.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared this photo of her pet ducks on a bed in their home in July

In the caption of the video, Stacy expressed her pride at having completed this impressive project. “We built this pond ourselves and it’s been a labour of love,” she wrote. “This was the hardest Pickle Cottage project so far but was worth EVERY single second! Months of hard work and the happiness on those ducks’ beaks is EVERYTHING!”

She used the opportunity to thank her brother-in-law for his help, too: “Couldn’t have done it without my brother-in-law, he helped so much and shared all of his pond expertise and Joe helping me with the endless fence painting.”

WATCH: Stacey Solomon builds impressive duck pond at home

The pond itself is fenced off in an impressive enclosure for the ducks to roam in, surrounded by plants and rocks. This project is the latest in a series of refurbishments taking place at Pickle Cottage – just two weeks ago, the former X Factor contestant showed off a new stained-glass skylight in the ceiling of her recently renovated kitchen area.

Many fans are, unsurprisingly, in awe at Stacey’s tenacious efforts to build a duck pond and pen from scratch. One user commented: “You are a total inspiration! Well done to you! You work so hard. Such a joy to watch you and your lovely family. Well done duck mummy!”

© Instagram Stacey and Joe with some of their brood

The pond certainly is a sight to behold – it’s no wonder that so many of Stacey’s followers are praising her work as “amazing”, “magical” and “beautiful”.

However, others expressed their concern about the longevity of this newly constructed enclosure. One user wrote: “You’re so naïve to think it’s going to stay like that, the ducks will destroy it.”

Despite a few critical comments, it’s clear that Stacey is brimming with pride and in love with this new addition to her family’s beloved Pickle Cottage.