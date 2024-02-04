Stacey Solomon holds back tears as Joe Swash rules out another baby - 'We can't have any more'

Stacey Solomon hasn't totally ruled out having a sixth child - her fourth with her husband Joe Swash - as they continue to navigate life as a family.

The Loose Women star, who welcomed her fifth child, Belle, a year ago, shared an emotional post with her 5.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday as she baked her daughter's first birthday cake.

"Feeling a bit emotional," said Stacey. "I always make the kid's first birthday cake," she penned over a photograph of pastel pink and white piping bags filled with buttercream."

© Instagram Stacey made a beautiful first birthday cake for her daughter Belle

Knowing this might be my last child's first birthday cake is actually making me cry. I started yesterday and I'm just finishing off today. I actually don't want it to end," she added, followed by several crying emojis.

Further hinting that another baby isn't completely off the cards, the proud mum-of-five shared her baking masterpiece, writing over a video of her daughter's birthday cake that she felt her piping bags knew this "might" be the last first birthday cake they ever pipe.

"Honestly I’ve never felt so emotional making a cake. I’ve made every single one of my baby’s first birthday cakes. And if Joe's reaction at the end is anything to go by this is probably the last one," Stacey wrote over a heartwarming video, in which she was left in tears.

WATCH: Stacey in tears as Joe says: "We can't have any more kids"

"Oh and the tears at the end. All those big feels mamma. What’s one more?" a sweet fan rushed to support Stacey in the comments. "That's beautiful. I'm one of seven children and my parents wanted ten! I love being from a big family and we are all so close," added another.

"I can guarantee it will not make a difference to people's reactions if you have any more babies, people will react shocked as soon as you have more than 2! (mum of 4 here)."

Stacey and Joe, who tied the knot in a beautiful home ceremony in 2022, have quite the busy household as they share their stunning £1.2 million Pickle Cottage with Stacey's older sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11 as well as the couple's three young children: Rex, four, Rose, two, and little Belle.

Stacey and Joe are raising five children together, while Joe has another son from a previous relationship

While it might seem the TV stars have completed their brood, it's not the first time Stacey has said she was "done" with having children.

Back in September 2021, the former X Factor star told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine that Rose would be her last child, and then she surprised us with another!

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shocked fans last December when she announced she was eight months pregnant with baby Belle

Speaking to the publication, Stacey explained: "We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant. I don’t want to push it any more. This is enough."

Stacey marks Belle's first birthday this weekend

Stacey then announced she was pregnant with Belle in December 2022, just weeks before she gave birth to her surprise little girl.