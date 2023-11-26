Loose Women's Stacey Solomon shares family chaos amid surprise arrival

Stacey Solomon is a busy mum-of-five and her latest video gave fans a glimpse of her hectic family life as she shared a new update.

The presenter and author took to her Instagram Stories to share a short clip that showed her looking for a new and temporary addition to her family home, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon shares family chaos due to unexpected guest

The star searched under and behind her sofas to find the bird that had flown into Pickle Cottage, as her bemused husband Joe Swash tried to help. In the background, the clamour of their family could be heard, and Stacey laughed at the situation, commenting that she needed to clean under her sofas more frequently!

There will be a more permanent addition to Stacey and Joe's extended family soon, as the pair confirmed last week, when they attended Joe's sister's baby shower.

© Getty The star shares a lovely home with her family

Taking to Instagram Stories last weekend, the delighted Loose Women panellist posted a photo of her husband at the event. The sweet snap showed Joe and his sister Caisie beaming as they stood alongside their sister Shana.

Caisie lightly touched the mum-to-be's stomach, and the sibling trio looked so alike as they beamed for the camera. In the background, gold balloons spelling out BABY could be seen, and Stacey added a heart-hands emoji to the photo, writing: "Happy baby shower Shana…"

© Instagram Joe and Stacey welcomed Belle in February

The adorable moment came just a few days after Stacey accidentally sparked speculation that she and Joe had welcomed a sixth child. The confusion started after Stacey uploaded a mirror selfie that made it look like there was a new member of the family standing just in front of her eldest daughter Rose, two.

The snapshot showed Stacey and Joe beaming as they looked into a mirror, surrounded by Stacey's older sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11 as well as the couple's three young children: Rex, four, Rose, and baby Belle.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Stacey and Joe have six children between them

The family co-ordinated in cosy winter white and matching neutrals, with Stacey sporting a teddy coat over jeans and a white sweatshirt. She captioned the lovely image: "[Heart hands emoji] Just because "[heart hands emoji].

"We are all off out together & family pictures are rare these days… And I better get them while Zach still fits in the camera [crying emoji] The days are crazy & seem long but the years are whizzing by…"

© Getty Stacey with her son Leighton back in 2013

The presenter and author's fans rushed to post their appreciation for the snap, with one simply responding: "Love!!!!!!!!!!!!" Others commented: "How is Zachary that big! He's a full blown adult," and: "Gorgeous family photo".

Some had questions for the star, however, with a confused fan asking: "Who is the extra head in the pic? In front of Rose?"

Stacey's fans were a little confused by her picture

Another commenter worked out the mystery, however, as they penned: "Anyone else trying to work out who the child was at the bottom of the photo… then realised it was taken in a mirror… [crying-laughing emoji]." There is an eighth member of the blended family, though, as Stacey is step-mum to Joe's son Harry, 16.