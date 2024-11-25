Erik Mendenez's wife Tammi seen outside court as her husband receives heartbreaking news

Tammi Menendez, the wife of Erik Menendez, was spotted outside a California courthouse holding hands with supporters on Monday as the Menendez brothers received heartbreaking news—they will spend yet another Christmas behind bars.

Erik, 53, and his brother Lyle, 56, who have been incarcerated for over 30 years following their conviction for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, learned that their long-awaited resentencing hearing has been delayed.

Judge Michael Jesic, presiding over the case at Van Nuys Courthouse West, near Los Angeles, announced the hearing, originally scheduled for December 11, would be postponed to January 30.

The delay was attributed to the need for the incoming Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, to review the case thoroughly. This decision came as a blow to the brothers, who had been hoping for a chance at freedom before the holidays.

Tammi, dressed in a tailored black coat with subtle white detailing, dark trousers, and oversized sunglasses, appeared composed yet solemn as she walked arm-in-arm with friends outside the courthouse.

© APEX / MEGA Erik Menendez wife Tammy Menendez seen at the Habeas Corpus hearing

Her presence underscored the steadfast support she has provided Erik over the years. One photo captured her gripping the hands of two women, a powerful image of solidarity as the legal battle continues.

The hearing was attended virtually by Erik and Lyle, who remain incarcerated in San Diego. Both brothers listened intently via audio link as the court also heard moving testimony from their aunts, who advocated for their release.

© Instagram Erik Menendez and his wife Tammi Menendez

Terry Baralt, 85, Jose Menendez’s sister, and Joan Van Der Molen, 93, Kitty’s sister, pleaded with the court to show compassion, citing newly surfaced evidence of sexual abuse inflicted on the brothers by their father.

"No child should have to endure what Erik and Lyle lived through at the hands of their father," Van Der Molen said emotionally.

© Instagram Tammi has been with Erik since 1999

"And I’m angry that my sister knew what was happening to them and did nothing about it. They never knew whether this was the night they would be raped. It’s time for them to come home."

Baralt, battling colon cancer, broke down as she recalled her brother Jose and her close relationship with Kitty. She also expressed longing to reunite with her nephews. "They have done a lot of good things in prison," she shared tearfully. "Thirty-five years is a long time, especially for an 18 and a 21-year-old. I’d like them to come home. I want to see them and hug them."

© Ted Soqui Lyle and Erik Menendez in court when they were first convicted

The Menendez brothers’ case gained international notoriety in the 1990s, with prosecutors alleging they killed their parents out of greed to inherit a $14 million fortune. The brothers maintained their actions stemmed from years of sexual abuse by their father, a claim backed by several family members and, more recently, corroborated by new evidence.

Their attorney, Mark Geragos, has been fighting for their release, bolstered by the support of celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell and Kim Kardashian, and a growing "Free The Menendez Brothers" movement.

One significant piece of evidence is a letter Erik wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders, detailing ongoing abuse. Additionally, Roy Rossello, a former member of the band Menudo, came forward last year with allegations that Jose Menendez had drugged and raped him during his time as a top RCA Records executive in the 1980s.

Despite these revelations, the path to freedom remains uncertain. Outgoing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon had recommended a reduced sentence for the brothers, citing the new evidence, but his successor, Hochman, is known for his tougher stance on crime. Hochman’s review of the case in January could determine the brothers’ fate.

© Los Angeles Times Erik, left, and Lyle, right on the steps of their Beverly Hills home in November, 1989

Meanwhile, the brothers’ family remains hopeful. Baralt’s heartfelt words during the hearing reflected the resilience and love that continue to surround Erik and Lyle despite the decades-long ordeal.

Judge Jesic cited the need to review "17 boxes" of legal documents as another reason for the delay, adding that he wanted to respect the incoming district attorney’s right to evaluate the case independently. However, this decision prolongs the brothers’ wait for justice, leaving their family and supporters disheartened.

Public interest in the Menendez case has been reignited in recent years, thanks to Netflix’s drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and the true crime documentary The Menendez Brothers. Both productions revisited the shocking details of the double murder, the subsequent trials, and the brothers’ claims of abuse. They also highlighted the lavish spending spree the brothers embarked on after the killings, which prosecutors used as evidence of their supposed motive.

Erik and Lyle’s accounts of their abuse have resonated with many, casting doubt on the narrative of greed-driven murders.

Erik, in particular, has opened up about his mental state during that time, saying in a recent documentary, "Everything was to cover up this horrible pain of not wanting to be alive. One of the things that stopped me from killing myself was that I would be a complete failure to my dad."