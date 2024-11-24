The Gilded Age's Louisa Jacobson shares never-before-seen snaps of girlfriend

Louisa Jacobson is in love. Five months after she confirmed her relationship with Anna Blundell, the actress posted a series of snaps from their mini-break in Switzerland. The caption read: "Anna in Adelboden."

Responding to the TV star's carousel, Anna revealed her nickname for Louisa in the comments, writing "Sweet Louuuuu," with a heart emoji.

© Instagram Louisa Jacobson shared snaps of her girlfriend Anna Blundell on Instagram

The couple, who announced their relationship in June, have been going strong over the past few months, and on November 6, Louisa and Anna posed together for a mirror selfie, before attending a Nordstrom event in New York.

Anna – a producer who has worked on campaigns for Versace, Tory Burch and Vogue Spain – tends to keep a lower profile, and is yet to walk the red carpet alongside Louisa.

© Instagram The couple went public with their relationship in June

With the A-lister currently shooting season three of The Gilded Age in Rhode Island, however, fans would love to see Anna supporting Louisa on the show's promotional tour.

The cast and crew have been filming the latest instalment of the HBO drama since July, with Louisa heading to the iconic Newport Mansions this week. Marking a sweet reunion with her co-star, Harry Richardson, the two explored The Elms, which stands in for the Russell family home.

Carrie Coon – aka Bertha Russell – has also been hard at work on the series, and suggested that filming would wrap in the next two months.

During a chat with Screen Rant, the actress said: "We're shooting it right now, honey. So, hopefully, we'll be wrapping up by January, and then they'll do all their CGI business and get it out to the people.

© Instagram Louisa has been shooting season three of The Gilded Age in Rhode Island

"But we're having a great time. It's a great group of people, and I'm having a ball doing it," she noted.

As for Louisa, the 33-year-old appears happier than ever, after returning from her romantic mini-break in Switzerland.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Louisa Jacobson transforms into Marian Brook in The Gilded Age

While the exact date that she and Anna got together is unknown, the two have been in each other's lives since, at least, December 2023. Anna published a photo alongside Louisa that month, which she captioned: "Annual update."

Months later, in May 2024, Anna shared another photo, writing, "Life is so fun and cool & I'm the luckiest!!!"

© getty Louisa previously dated actor Jonathan Higginbotham

Penning a sweet response, Louisa responded, "Must be nice to be so gorgeous," alongside a heart-eye emoji.

Prior to her relationship with Anna, Louisa was last linked to Jonathan Higginbotham, whom she met at Yale School of Drama. The former couple lived together in New York, before going their separate ways. Jonathan has appeared in The Blacklist (2013) and The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023).