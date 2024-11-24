Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick cuddle up in Italy after shaming thieves at NYC home

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are in Italy for the 42nd Torino Film Festival. The couple, who typically reside in New York, have been rubbing shoulders with fellow A-listers, including Rosario Dawson, Ron Howard and Sharon Stone.

© Getty Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker on day two of the 42nd Torino Film Festival 2024

From red-carpet appearances to sit-down dinners with famous friends, Sarah and Matthew are having a blast in Turin, just weeks after their West Village property was targeted by thieves.

© Getty Since touching down in Italy, the couple have met with Rosario Dawson and Sharon Stone

Last month, the actress revealed that her Halloween decor had been stolen from her doorstep, hanging up a sign which read: "'Shame on pumpkin thieves!!!"

Coincidentally, Sarah was also the victim of the same crime five years prior, in 2019, when her pumpkins – which had been brought back to NYC from the Berkshires – went missing.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Sarah recently revealed that her Halloween decor had been stolen from her home in New York

"APB out for our beautiful pumpkins, carefully chosen and lugged all the way home from the Berkshires in Massachusetts," she captioned a video of her empty stoop at the time. "Distinguishing features- round and orange. Various sizes. Not yet carved."

"All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block," she added.

"It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, 'Decency is dead.' But we will salvage the intended carving. We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold."

© Instagram The pair resides in the West Village

Sarah, 59, and Matthew, 62, have long called New York home, and in 2016 they purchased a pair of brownstone townhouses for $34.5 million.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, intended to combine the two and create a decadent megamansion, sized at 13,900 feet. For context, that is approximately one-third of a football field! As of 2023, construction was ongoing.

© JNI/Star Max Sarah, Matthew and their kids James, Tabitha and Marion

Sarah and Matthew reside with their three children – James Wilkie, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13.

Sarah and Matthew are extremely private but have revealed some sweet updates on their family life in New York.

While doing promotional interviews for the second series of the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That..., Sarah revealed: "We cook every night, it's a source of huge amount of pride for everybody, but it's also mystifying because we just don't order in as a family,"

"And on the rare occasion we have… we always hear [of] other families, they do it and then one kid orders from this place and one kid [from another]," she continued. "It's so confusing… But we really do cook 5 to 6 nights a week for sure. We try to always have a Sunday dinner – we invite people."