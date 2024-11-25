Hugh Grant, 64, and stunning wife Anna Eberstein, 41, look so loved up in latest red carpet appearance

Hugh Grant brought his signature charm to Berlin on Sunday evening as he attended the premiere of his latest film, Heretic, at the Astor Film Lounge. The 64-year-old actor, who stars as the sinister Mr. Reed in the gripping horror-thriller, was accompanied by his elegant wife, Anna Eberstein, 41. The couple looked so loved up as they stepped onto the red carpet.

Hugh opted for a classic yet striking look, donning a black velvet blazer layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with tailored black trousers. His understated yet polished ensemble highlighted his timeless style.

Meanwhile, Anna, 41, exuded sophistication in a chic black-and-white tweed dress adorned with large gold buttons running down the center. The Swedish-born TV producer completed her look with black tights, simple black heels, and a sleek satin clutch, accessorizing with a chunky black bracelet that added a modern touch to her ensemble.

Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein dazzle at red carpet event

The couple, who married in 2018, share three children: their son John Mungo, born in 2012, and two daughters, Lulu Danger and Blue born in 2015 and 2018.

Hugh’s latest project, Heretic, sees him taking on a darker role than his fans might be used to. He plays Mr. Reed, a menacing character who kidnaps two young Mormon missionaries and subjects them to a series of harrowing psychological tests.

© Gerald Matzka Anna lovingly looks upon her husband Hugh

The film, directed and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods—the creative minds behind A Quiet Place—has already garnered critical acclaim, boasting an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes following its screenings at the Toronto Film Festival and the AFI Fest in California earlier this year.

Speaking about the film on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month, Hugh described his foray into the horror genre as an exciting departure from his romcom roots. “It’s a good script, deeply unsettling but also fascinating,” he shared. “I was drawn to the complexity of Mr. Reed and the chance to try something completely different.”

© Tristar Media Hugh and Anna are the picture perfect pair

Hugh also opened up about his unexpected return to the beloved Bridget Jones franchise. Despite his character, the notorious Daniel Cleaver, seemingly being killed off in earlier installments, he revealed he will appear in the upcoming fourth film, Mad About The Boy. “It’s a good and moving script—extremely funny but also very sad,” Hugh said.

“There was no obvious role for me, but I was crammed in. So we didn’t have a 60-year-old Daniel Cleaver wandering around looking at young girls—I made up a good interim story for him,” he quipped.

© picture alliance Hugh and Anna share 3 children

During the same interview, Hugh reflected on his parents’ initial reaction to his career choice. “They were not at all supportive,” he admitted with a smile.

“My mother was a churchgoer and wanted me to be the Archbishop of Canterbury! In their world, show business meant nothing.” He recalled a dinner party his mother attended after the release of Four Weddings and a Funeral. “When asked about her two sons, she said, ‘One is an investment banker, and the other is a film star.’ Another guest replied, ‘How very interesting, which bank?’ That’s the world I grew up in,” Hugh laughed.

Known for his roles in romantic comedies like Notting Hill, Love Actually, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, Hugh has long been celebrated as the quintessential Hollywood heartthrob. However, his performance in Heretic marks a bold reinvention, showcasing his versatility as he transforms into what one critic described as a “slimy villain.”