Bruce Willis cozies up to wife Emma Heming in rare peek inside their private celebration with daughters Mabel and Evelyn

Emma Heming Willis celebrated her 46th birthday on June 18, quietly marking the special day with her family, consisting of husband Bruce Willis and their daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

While her husband, 69, privately battles frontotemporal dementia, Emma has remained vocal about being an FTD caregiver and supporting family members through it, but she shared a few special glimpses of how her loved ones came through for her big day.

Take a look below at Emma's recap of her "birthday month," featuring very sweet and rarely-seen moments with her husband and their two daughters as well…

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shares a recap of her "Birthday Month"

The past few weeks have been quite eventful for the Willis family, encompassing many birthdays, special occasions, and even a graduation.

Back in May, Mabel showed how she was following in her parents' footsteps by joining the 6th grade play, and her family was by her side to support her. Along with Emma, Mabel's half-sisters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah were all in attendance to cheer her on (Bruce shares his three adult daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore).

© Instagram Emma included a snap of a tender moment with her husband Bruce as well

Soon after, the clan marked Mabel's graduation from elementary school, celebrating her transition to middle school with a party that involved all the guests holding masks with the pre-teen's face on it. "Middle school! Here she comes!" her proud mom gushed.

Just before all that, though, the youngest in the Willis family, Evelyn, finally hit double digits, turning 10 years old on May 5. Her mom shared a tribute on social media, penning: "Today marks a decade of fun, crazy love, and big belly laughs with this special one. Happy 10th Birthday Evelyn Penn! We love you and I adore being your mom."

© Instagram Their daughters Mabel and Evelyn were an active part of the celebratory month

Her half-sisters rallied around her for the milestone, with Tallulah commenting: "I love my little 10 year old animal whisperer!!" and Rumer (who celebrated her daughter Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas' first birthday in that time as well) adding: "Oh Evs I love you so much I can't even begin to handle it."

To top it off, earlier this month, the women in the family came together to celebrate Bruce on Father's Day with a compilation of some of his best girl-dad moments, reflecting on his sweet journey as a dad-of-five.

© Getty Images Bruce's three daughters with Demi were involved in all of the family occasions as well

"Happy Father's Day to our favorite girl dad. We love you, BW!" the post read. Speaking of girl dads, Rumer, 35, recently shared an update on her dad's condition during an interview on the Today Show.

"He's so good! I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York]," she revealed, also proudly talking about how special it was to see him embrace being a grandpa to her daughter Lou. "Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet!"

She added: "It's so nice because I feel like my dad is a girl dad through and through, and it almost unlocks that little kid, girl dad thing, he's so sweet with her. Like how I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters."