Demi Moore gets shout-out from ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming amid actor's latest health update

Demi Moore will always have the support of her ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis.

Not only are the St. Elmo's Fire actress and the Die Hard actor, who split in 2000, known for their tight-knit friendship as exes, but that bond extends to his wife Emma, who he married in 2009.

In their 13 years of marriage, the former couple welcomed three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, plus he is also a dad to daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten.

Bruce Willis celebrates his birthday with Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and their extended blended family

As Demi, who is the star of upcoming sci-fi thriller The Substance, has been promoting her new film with various features and appearances, Emma endearingly took to Instagram to gush over one of them.

The Make Time Wellness founder reposted to her Instagram Stories a post of Demi's, highlighting her new cover for The Guardian's Saturday edition, and wrote: "Can we take a moment to appreciate @demimoore."

In the cover photo, Demi is posing in a striking, chocolate brown jacket and trouser suit paired with a silk black bra and black pumps.

Fans raved over the look in the comments section under the post when Demi shared it, with Emma again writing: "You've left no crumbs," alongside a fire emoji, as Scout added: "Wow mama these are spectacular, you are so strong, so brave, so cool, so majestic, so brilliant," and others followed suit with: "Wow wow wow! You look INCREDIBLE," as well as: "Wow beautiful."

© Getty Demi has been promoting The Substance

Demi and Emma's touching exchange comes shortly after the former shared a rare update into her ex Bruce's health amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

© Getty The former couple have maintained a tight-knit friendship

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she shared: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place," noting: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at."

© Getty Images Bruce and Emma have been married since 2009

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," she emphasized.

© Getty The Willis-Moore-Heming family

"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness," she went on, further sharing: "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."

The Willis family first disclosed Bruce's health woes in 2022, when they shared he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a symptom of frontotemporal dementia, which he was later diagnosed with.