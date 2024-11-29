Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner spend Thanksgiving together in affectionate outing

Ben Affleck was spotted spending Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, marking his first holiday without estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple, both 52, put personal matters aside to volunteer at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, showing their commitment to giving back during the holiday season.

The family joined forces to help serve Thanksgiving brunch to over 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals.

Ben and Jennifer, who have long been known for their amicable co-parenting, were seen chatting warmly and working side by side, donning matching aprons as they served meals with smiles. The day highlighted their shared dedication to creating positive moments for their children and giving back to their community.

Jennifer looked effortlessly chic in a navy sweater and kept her brunette locks tied back in a practical ponytail, while Ben opted for a casual look in a brown button-down shirt. Their eldest daughter Violet, now a freshman at Yale, joined her parents and siblings in the heartwarming effort, dressed in an orange hoodie and wearing an N95 mask.

© Juliano/X17online.com Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner very close for Thanksgiving downtown Los Angeles

Ben has been a supporter of Midnight Mission for years and has often praised the organization for its impactful work. "I found that I get a lot out of giving a little bit of my time to other people," he shared with People.

"It’s easy to throw up your hands and say there’s nothing you can do. But the truth is, there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling and need help."

His involvement with the charity began years ago after being introduced by a fellow parent at his children’s school. "It’s a powerful thing to connect with people and see the immediate effect of even a small effort," he added.

© Juliano/X17online.com Jen and Ben enjoy quality time together

This year’s Thanksgiving marked a significant change for Ben, who spent the previous holiday with ex J-Lo.

The family gathering was held at Jennifer’s home, where her boyfriend, John Miller, also joined.

© Juliano/X17online.com Ben and Jen appeared very close

While the holiday was filled with warmth and togetherness, it also came at a bittersweet time for Jennifer, who recently announced the passing of her beloved golden retriever, Birdie.

The nine-year-old pup, whom Jennifer adopted shortly after her 2015 split from Ben, had become a treasured part of the family. In an emotional Instagram tribute, Jennifer wrote, "She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie."