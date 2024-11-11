Ben Affleck's son, 12, gets very heated during tense outing with dad

Ben Affleck's son, Samuel, put on a very animated display as he spent some quality time with his dad on Sunday.

The 12-year-old joined his father, 52, at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Toronto Raptors game in Los Angeles and couldn't contain his emotions as he and Ben sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are divorcing after two years of marriage

Samuel appeared to be lost in the game and went through a range of facial expressions as he sat on the edge of his seat before the Lakers claimed victory.

Several photos show the pre-teen animatedly waving his hands around and shouting as he watched the action unfold on the court.

Ben appeared to be just as engrossed in the game and at one point raised his hand in frustration as Samuel held his hand over his mouth.

The Gone Girl actor – who is currently in the middle of a divorce from Jennifer Lopez – shares Samuel, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

© Getty Images Samuel appeared very heated at one point during the game

According to reports, Ben is spending more time focusing on his children amid his divorce.

Since his split from Jennifer, 55, earlier this year, the actor has been prioritizing family time, whether it's helping with school runs or fun outings.

© Getty Images Samuel and Ben were on the edge of their seats during the game

Ben and his Alias star ex-wife Jennifer have always maintained a strong co-parenting relationship, and the family was recently seen together at a back-to-school event, proving that their amicable bond remains intact.

Meanwhile, after months of speculation that their marriage was in trouble, the news was confirmed when Jennifer filed divorce papers in August after two years of marriage.

© Getty Images Samuel and Ben were engrossed in the game

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present.

© Getty Images Ben appeared just as frustrated as his son

The documents state that Jennifer requested that neither she, nor Ben, be awarded spousal support.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

© Getty Images Ben shares three children with Jennifer Garner

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a more lavish, three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

© Getty Images Jennifer filed for divorce in August

Despite their split, Jennifer and Ben appear to be trying to keep their relationship amicable and been spotted together since news of their divorce.

In September, the former couple were seen with their children heading to the Beverly Hills Hotel for lunch before they both attended their children's back-to-school night.