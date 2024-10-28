Jennifer Garner sparks engagement reports with stunning new ring in latest outing

Jennifer Garner looked radiant driving around Los Angeles this past weekend, and fans couldn’t help but notice a new piece of jewelry on her left hand that could hold a big secret.

The 52-year-old actress, known for her down-to-earth persona and still-friendly relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck, was spotted sporting a gold ring with a striking turquoise stone as she handled the wheel of her BMW as she was spotted leaving Ben's house.

The sighting has fueled speculation that Jennifer may be engaged to her longtime beau, John Miller, who she has been linked to on and off since 2018.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Garner reveals the unexpected ‘love of her life’ in personal video

Dressed casually with her trademark natural glow, Jennifer also wore gold earrings, and her look had fans buzzing.

The mother of three—who shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Ben—seemed happier than ever as she navigated her weekend errands, her new ring suggesting a possible “yes” to a new chapter.

© X17online.com Jennifer Garner showing off new engagement ring on leaving Ben Affleck house

Jennifer’s relationship with John, a successful CEO and attorney, has always been incredibly private, yet the two have quietly made things work since their initial split in 2020.

Coincidentally, both Jennifer and John have daughters named Violet; in fact, John’s daughter recently celebrated her 16th birthday, a milestone both families hold dear. Known for keeping her personal life under wraps, Jennifer has rarely discussed her romance publicly, opting to keep the focus on her family and thriving career.

© X17online.com Jennifer is spotted over the weekend

Ben Affleck’s recent separation from Jennifer Lopez has also brought renewed interest to Jennifer’s own love life.

The Affleck-Garner family has remained close, with both parents putting their children first despite busy careers and high-profile relationships.

For years, Jennifer and Ben co-parented amicably, supporting one another through family milestones. Now, with Ben reportedly navigating a separation from J-Lo, fans are keeping a close eye on Jennifer’s journey to happiness with John.

© CaliGroup John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup

Jennifer and John first became linked in 2018, following his divorce from violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two children, Violet and Quest, now 18.

John’s tech-savvy background is impressive—he holds a law degree from Stanford and is the CEO of CaliGroup, a holding company that launched the popular CaliBurger chain. A dedicated business visionary, he has largely shunned the limelight, an approach that has dovetailed seamlessly with Jennifer’s preference for privacy.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Earlier in the year, Jennifer subtly hinted at new beginnings when she opened up about focusing on “what truly matters.” “If I could be lucky enough to have another year with three healthy kids, family, and friends, then okay,” she told People, reflecting on her blessings and the simple joys she treasures most. She’s previously expressed hesitancy about remarriage, revealing in a 2021 interview with the publication that she was “not sure marriage needs to be part of” her life again.

The Alias star has been married twice before, to actor Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004, and then Ben from 2005 to 2018.