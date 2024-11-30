Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Miley Cyrus reflects on controversial moment with mom Tish Cyrus
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Tish Cyrus (L) and recording artist Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)© Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017

The "Party in the USA" singer is no stranger to infamy

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Singer Miley Cyrus has had a number of controversial moments over the course of her career, but early on when she was still doing Hannah Montana, she sparked concern with a jaw-dropping performance.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Miley Cyrus reflected on her career

At the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, she sang "Party in the USA" while dancing alongside a metal pole that had been attached to an ice cream cart at just 16 years old. 

Singer Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2009© Kevin Mazur/TCA 2009
Reflecting on the eyebrow-raising moment, Miley revealed that the whole thing was not actually her idea at all during a conversation for Spotify’s Billions Club series.

She told her sister Brandi Cyrus: "this is going to be no surprise to you," asking: "Do you know whose idea that was?"

Miley Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus attend the Miley Cyrus "Bangerz" Record Release Signing at Planet Hollywood Times Square on October 8, 2013 in New York City.© Bruce Glikas
Miley and Tish remain close

Brandi, 37, guessed it was their mom's idea, which Miley confirmed: "Yup, that was my mom's idea. So she always lets me take the blame."

"When I got in trouble the next day," Miley continued, "you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus."

While Miley's performance may have caused a stir, she remembers it for a completely different reason, clearly only having fond memories: "The thing that I remember most about that performance was it was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage."

Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus perform during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.© Jeff Kravitz
At this point, she joked: "So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck, I remember the diamonds."

At 32 years old, Miley has been working since she was 13 years old. But as is the case with any star who has been working for over half their life, she's certainly gone through peaks and troughs.

Her 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance was not the only time she's caused a stir on stage, as just four years later she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards with Robin Thicke. Wearing a flesh-colored latex two-piece, she shocked many as she tweaked against the "Blurred Lines" singer.

HANNAH MONTANA - "Song Sung Bad" - When Miley convinces Lilly to record a song as a gift for her mom's birthday, it doesn't come out quite like Miley thought it would. To keep from hurting Lilly's feelings, Miley fixes Lilly's voice in the recording booth to make it sound perfect. There's only one problem. Lilly thinks she has a great voice - and challenges Amber to a karaoke sing-off, on "Hannah Montana," airing SUNDAY, JULY 29 (8 p.m., ET) on Disney Channel. MILEY CYRUS - BEHIND THE SCENES© Getty Images
Miley in Hannah Montana

The singer would go on to joke about her infamous Bangerz era as she was inducted as a Disney Legend at D23.

Miley said she was "still proud to have been Hannah Montana," and that while "a little bit of everything has changed", "at the same time nothing has changed at all."

Miley Cyrus poses with Mickey Mouse and her handprints after being honored as a Disney Legend at D23 2024© Disney
The singer also joked that she "definitely wasn't created in a lab," contrary to rumors that Disney kids are created in the Californian Disney office.

"If I was, there must have been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and 2016," she teased.

