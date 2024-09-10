Miley Cyrus' shocking appearance change in black and white sultry new campaign

Miley Cyrus looked utterly stunning as she showed off her latest appearance change in a brand new campaign.

Taking to Instagram, the "Party In The U.S.A." singer looked sultry in Dolce & Gabbana's black and white campaign which saw her putting on a leggy display. She crossed her long legs as she leaned sideways over a chair in what looked like a restaurant.

Wearing a well-tailored blazer-like dress, her black lingerie peeked out beneath and she donned a pair of tights and stilettos. She wore a netted fascinator that shrouded her face and covered her slicked back short hair. Her lips stood out with a bold pout in the dramatic photo.

© Getty Images Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Another snap saw Miley wearing a black dress with a pussy bow tied round the neck, which opened up with a wide slit around the front to expose her long legs covered in tights, as well as her underwear. In the photo, the singer strutted out of the restaurant with a miniature purse and gloves.

The serious look certainly showed a different side to the glamorous star, who has been rocking the long layered look with honey blonde streaks. The understated look certainly contrasted with the singer's usual style, as she's not afraid to show off her toned limbs.

But it wasn't too different to her more demure look which she wore as she was honored as a Disney Legend at D23. She opted for a black suit-like dress with a deep plunging neckline and shoulder pads that cut a dramatic silhouette.

As she accepted the honor, she said she was "still proud to have been Hannah Montana," and that while "a little bit of everything has changed", "at the same time nothing has changed at all."

Miley went on to joke that she "definitely wasn't created in a lab," contrary to rumors that Disney kids are created in the Californian Disney office.

"If I was, there must have been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and 2016," she teased in reference to her controversial Bangerz music era, which greatly contrasted the clean Disney image she had curated up until that point. Miley notably duetted with Robin Thicke in an infamous performance of "Blurred Lines" at the VMAs.

During this era, she distanced herself from that classic teen icon imagery, cutting her hair short and bleaching it blonde as she released chart-topping songs like "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball."