Heidi Klum, 50, shows off impeccable physique in new video – as fans celebrate her major achievement

Heidi Klum never misses when it comes to looking flawless. But the 50-year-old supermodel had fans' jaws on the floor when she showed off her honed physique in a new video of her dancing away in the living room.

The America's Got Talent judge posted the clip to her Instagram and was seen in nothing but a white two-piece with a casual white linen shirt draped over the shoulders. The German-born model added a touch of cool by finishing off the look with a Prada baseball cap and some chrome shades.

WATCH: Heidi Klum shares unseen baby photos as daughter Lou turns 14

Heidi's hair was also kept relaxed as her dark blonde tresses fell over her shoulders. The model was dancing in front of her fireplace in her living room with the television on as she was celebrating the show, Die Bergretter, coming on as the blonde beauty had recently filmed a cameo.

The mother-of-four wrote in the caption: "Today it's finally time at 20.15 on ZDF." Heidi was clearly thrilled with her recent work on the German action drama.

Earlier on in the day, Heidi shared a series of snaps from her time filming with the cast, writing: "I will never forget this experience. Thank you for making my dreams come true," before tagging the stars of the show: "@luisebaehr @michael_pascher @lohr_robert." Die Bergretter is a drama that focuses on a mountain rescue service team that responds to emergencies in the Alps.

Meanwhile, Heidi's fans were loving her post. One person wrote: "Heidi you are simply beautiful! Great figure and I love your joy of life." Another said: "50 plus is the new 25… unbelievable."

A third was excited to watch her cameo in the show as they wrote: "I'm so excited. Never before [have I watched], but now that Heidi is playing... I'm watching it today." A fourth said: "I enjoyed it... Maybe there can be another episode with you..."

Acting isn't her day job, however. Heidi is one of the fashion world's most recognizable models so it's no wonder that her daughter, Leni, 19, followed in her footsteps. The star, who also shares Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with her ex-husband singer Seal, explained that her eldest is keen to explore her options beyond modeling.

Speaking to E! News at her annual Halloween party in NYC recently, she explained whether she felt nervous about the teenager venturing into the world of modeling. "I was not nervous, no," she first said, though she confessed: "I can't say I was excited either because you know when you're self-employed, it is always tricky."

She added: "Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever. She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now. She's only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."

© Getty Leni and Heidi Klum

Heidi biologically shares her eldest with Italian business Flavio Briatore, who Heidi dated briefly, but their relationship ended while Heidi was still pregnant. By the time she gave birth to Leni, Heidi was romantically involved with Seal, who was present at Leni's birth.

In 2005, the Kiss From a Rose singer and the supermodel married then went on to welcome their three other children together. In 2009, Seal adopted Leni as his own. In 2012, Seal and Heidi announced their separation and finalized their divorce two years later.