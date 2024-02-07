Miley Cyrus is unrecognizable in photo with dad Billy Ray - and you should see her hair

Miley Cyrus had a lot to be proud of as she collected two Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year for her breakup anthem, 'Flowers'.

Her performance of the track was also lauded by fans and critics alike for her incredible stage presence. It seemed she even impressed John Stamos, who was so in awe of her Grammys appearance that he congratulated her.

The Full House actor took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the former Hannah Montana star with an unrecognizable throwback photo of the two together.

© @johnstamos John Stamos shared a photo with a baby Miley and Billy Ray

Miley looks no older than a toddler with curly hair and a colorful bow, as she mouths on a stage pass. She is in the arms of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who dons a classic double denim outfit as he speaks to John, who has an iconic pair of sideburns and a leather jacket in distinct Uncle Jesse style.

John captioned the photo: "If you would have told me that Billy Ray’s little girl would be the badass megastar that she is today…"

"Congrats on your first Grammy win @mileycyrus", he added. "Thank you for sharing your talent with the world. Btw - my hair was very jealous of yours last night."

© Lionel Hahn Miley's amazing hair at the Grammys

The star, known for his thick dark locks, referred to Miley's voluminous wavy hair with wispy gold highlights. One fan commented: "She had that Uncle Jesse hair last night".

Many fans were intrigued by the post, as there is speculation that Miley isn't talking to her father at the moment. Notably she didn't refer to him in her Grammys speech, as she thanked "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look".

© Peacock Miley and Billy Ray, 2021

She added: "I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Fans commented beneath the Uncle Jesse star's post, chiming in on the topic.

"Not John Stamos trying to be the peacemaker", one person wrote. Another added: "Miley and her dad don’t talk anymore…"

A third commented: "She mentioned not wearing underwear, but didn't mention Billy Ray".

But the general consensus was that Miley's appearance at the Grammys was iconic, with one person explaining that: "It's so hard to believe that this is her first Grammy. She's so talented and has had hit after hit. Congrats to her!"