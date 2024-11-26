Miley Cyrus' brother Trace reveals real feelings about famous sister amid family tensions

Miley Cyrus' famous family has gone through its ups and downs, with her siblings also experiencing varying degrees of fame and fortune.

The 32-year-old singer and Disney legend is the daughter of (now exes) Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, and has five siblings through her parents.

Her mom Tish welcomed Brandi and Trace with her previous partner Baxter Neal Helson, although they were adopted by Billy Ray after he married their mom. The couple welcomed Braison and Noah while together. The country musician also has a son, Christopher Cody, from a previous relationship.

There have been reports of tensions amid the family members for years, stemming from Billy Ray and Tish's 2023 divorce, and the kids seemingly picking sides. For instance, at Tish's 2023 wedding to actor Dominic Purcell, only Miley, Trace and Brandi seemingly attended.

However, their relationship behind-the-scenes involves a lot of warmth, as the 57-year-old explained during an appearance on Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast Sibling Revelry.

She was asked about how her son Trace, 35, processed his sister's fame, as a musician himself, and she recalled: "He really just told me the other day, 'I've always like, I've never been jealous of Miley. I've always been grateful for the opportunities I get because of her.'"

Tish continued: "I think that my kids have mostly seen it that way. I'm sure it's hard to be… the Mileys of the world don't come around very often."

She explained that she was intentional about communicating to her kids at a young age that Miley's break into the spotlight with Disney and Hannah Montana was a rare opportunity and "getting into the business" wasn't as easy or seamless as it looked.

"Not everybody gets to go in that way," the mom-of-five added. "It's harder because you have to work harder and do things differently and it's just a completely different career path and a way into your career than the way Miley had with Hannah Montana."

Last year, during an Instagram "Ask Me Anything," Trace spoke candidly about being a member of a famous family. "I love my family so much but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

He wrote: "People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. “But that's so far from the truth."

"I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to till after they signed me. I never put my last name online anywhere for the first years of my career until people started finding out."

"When my band started taking off Miley had just started Hannah Montana so people weren't even familiar with it. I was touring in other countries when people didn't even know who Miley was and they definitely didn't expect me to be the son of a country music singer because I never brought it up."

While the relationship between Miley and her famous dad is reportedly strained, the latter took to social media to pay tribute on her 32nd birthday earlier this week. Happy Birthday Mile!!! Hope it's the best one ever! (I know I dropped the 'y'. That's what I called @mileycyrus most of her life.)," he wrote alongside a collection of throwback photos.