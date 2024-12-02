Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner step out in LA after cozy Thanksgiving reunion

Hollywood’s favorite former couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, are proving yet again that co-parenting can be a family affair.

Just days after their heartwarming Thanksgiving reunion, where they volunteered together with their three children, the pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, continuing their separate routines with a united sense of purpose.

Jennifer was all smiles as she stepped out with her eldest daughter, Violet, on Sunday, December 1, to celebrate Violet’s 19th birthday.

The 13 Going on 30 star exuded her signature casual-chic style, dressed in a cozy navy jacket and leggings, while Violet, who is currently studying at Yale, looked equally relaxed in a black fleece and jeans, sporting a face mask.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying their time together, radiating warmth and joy during their special outing. It was a clear reminder of Jennifer’s close-knit bond with her children, a connection she has prioritized since her split from Ben.

Meanwhile, Ben was seen returning to work on Monday, looking every inch the Hollywood powerhouse in a tailored tan overcoat, suit, and polished brown shoes.

The Oscar-winning actor and director carried a sleek leather bag as he entered his office, exuding professionalism and focus. The sighting came as he navigates his busy schedule and personal life following his recent split from Jennifer Lopez.

Despite their individual outings, both stars are fresh off a cozy Thanksgiving reunion that saw them working together to make a difference.

The former couple reunited at the Midnight Mission in downtown LA, where they joined their children—Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—to serve meals to over 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals.

Wearing matching aprons and sharing lighthearted moments, Ben and Jennifer showcased their enduring bond as co-parents and their commitment to giving back to the community.

The festive season seems to have brought out the best in the Garner-Affleck family, with Jennifer recently sharing her holiday traditions. “We’ll definitely go see The Nutcracker, because that is a huge part of Christmas for me and for my kids—thank goodness I’ve drilled it into them,” she told People.

She also talked about who was making what for their meal: "I have one kid who specializes in mashed potatoes, that's their specialty, I have one kid who is all about making an apple pie, that's their specialty, and then I have one who goodness only knows what she will make," she shared.

Although, as it turns out, the youngest in the group, Samuel, is already gearing up for the very next holiday, and is getting Christmas-happy. "The other night I got home from work, and my son had Christmas music playing full blast through the whole house, and he was wearing an apron and he was making ginger snaps."