Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's pre-teen son Samuel's personality emerges during Halloween outing with mom: 'I'm not alright'

Jennifer Garner's hilarious personality seems to be rubbing off on her children, with the star showcasing just how much the youngest of her three kids is down for a good time as she is.

The actress, 52, took her son Samuel, 12, shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck, to a haunted house over the weekend before Halloween, and it's safe to say, things got intense and comedic.

Take a look below as Jennifer documented her experience of being a "mom in a haunted house" with her pre-teen son by her side, plus his very rare social media appearance…

WATCH: Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel take on a haunted house

Some of the most notable outtakes from her clip included her telling Samuel: "Why are you saying I'm alright? I'm not alright!" telling one of the scare actors: "I'm not who you want, take my son," and shouting at the rest: "I don't like when you pursue us. Don't pursue!"

Samuel at one point even chimed in from the background: "Mom, you're breaking my hand. I can't actually feel my hand," one of the very few times one of Jennifer and Ben's kids leaves some kind of mark on social media.

Fans found the entire episode absolutely hysterical, most notably her selling out Samuel and telling the actors to back off, with some even commenting: "Girl you got Alias and Elektra skills. They should be afraid of you," plus: "'That is very effective!' When you're a mom and you're mad yet impressed."

Jennifer's haunted house trip with Samuel proved to be a winner among her fans

Jennifer and Ben also share children Fin, 15, and Violet, 18, with the latter now a student at Yale University. The Deadpool & Wolverine star keeps her kids off social media, but doesn't shy away from discussing her parenting style or her (oftentimes comedic approach to) life as a mom.

During an appearance on the Fourth Hour of Today aka Today with Hoda and Jenna last year, she spoke about her philosophy (or lack thereof) as a parent, saying: "I don't know that I have some overarching philosophy."

Jennifer and Ben's oldest, Violet, is now a college student

"I just think they're such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around. But I also think it's OK if they suffer from a little bit of benign neglect."

She continued: "Their lives are their own. I'm not trying to live their life, and I don't mind that they see that I love mine."

Samuel is the youngest of the family, and is close with both parents

She also spoke about her complicated feelings about letting Violet on social media, in the lead-up to her milestone 18th birthday at the time. "I really feel like who knows what my kids are online? I do not judge."

"They are not on TikTok or Instagram or Facebook or anything like that, and I'll call that a win. Who knows, that could change. You never know." During an earlier appearance on the show, Jennifer did mention that Violet was "grateful" not to be on social media, although had to have a discussion to prove as much to her younger kids.

"I just think they're such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around."

"I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation.' Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it's not good for teenagers, then we'll chat."