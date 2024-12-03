Romeo Beckham's two-word tattoo tribute to new girlfriend Kim

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo has added to his extensive tattoo collection.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former Brentford B football star shared a glimpse inside his visit to the tattoo parlour where he opted to embellish his upper knee with a classic rose inking accompanied by the words "Love Wins" in cursive writing.

© Instagram Romeo added to his tattoo collection

The star, 22, paid a visit to celebrity-approved tattoo artist, certified letter boy, who is also beloved by the likes of Louis Tomlinson and Romeo's brother, Cruz.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cruz Beckham grimances whilst getting 'brotherhood' tattoo

His striking tattoo appeared to be a tribute to his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom he went public with last month. In his social media update, Romeo also included a selfie with his loved one that showed the pair beaming from ear to ear as they celebrated Kim's birthday.

© Instagram The pair looked smitten as they posed for a selfie

"Burthday gallll," Romeo gushed in his caption.

The lovebirds were first linked after they were spotted paying a visit to a restaurant in London. They have since enjoyed numerous romantic dates including nights out at celeb hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse, and wholesome walks armed with matcha lattes.

Kim, 23, is a DJ who is best known for her blends of hip-hop, Afrobeat, Afro house, amapiano, and electronic music. She is also a model and has starred in campaigns for brands including Ellesse, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger and Marc Jacobs.

Prior to dating Kim, Romeo had been romantically linked to photographer Gray Sorrenti. Meanwhile, in February this year, David and Victoria's son announced his separation from model girlfriend Mia Regan.

© Getty Images Romeo previously dated model Mia Regan

The pair, who dated for five years, confirmed their split on social media, with Romeo telling his followers at the time: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will".

The former couple were first linked in November 2022. While they briefly split in July 2022, they later rekindled their romance, before eventually splitting for good at the start of 2024.

© Getty Images The family at the UK premiere of Netflix's BECKHAM

Romeo primarily splits his time between his parents' lavish properties in the UK, Miami and the Cotswolds, as well as his own swanky flat in London.

The property is seriously stylish and features a luxurious open-plan living room which Romeo has decked out with a blush-hued velvet sofa, a modern lamp and an ornate coffee table.

© Instagram Romeo's living room is seriously stylish

When the youngster isn't busy carving out his own career, he relishes spending quality time with his parents and his three siblings: brothers Brooklyn and Cruz and sister Harper.

The sibling quartet share an extremely close bond and are regularly spotted supporting one another from the sidelines. Recently, the Beckham clan were out in full force to support Brooklyn at the launch of his new hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.