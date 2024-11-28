Romeo Beckham reveals luxurious décor inside rarely-seen London flat

David and Victoria's son Romeo Beckham has shared a rare glimpse of his swanky London flat after returning to the UK.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the budding model, who recently jetted off to New York with dad David, uploaded a photograph of his stylish living room which features ginormous blush velvet sofas, a coffee table, an ultra-modern lamp and a wooden sideboard.

In his caption, he wrote: "[if you know, you know] DREAM."

Romeo, 22, has spruced up his space with plush home interiors including a fluffy grey blanket and a chequered Hermès cushion in navy and grey. Elsewhere, the youngster has added funky modern artwork including brightly coloured sculptures of a cactus and a slice of pizza.

The former Brentford B footballer moved into his plush pad earlier this year with his then-girlfriend, model Mia Regan.

His apartment is uber luxurious and boasts an open-plan living space with herringbone wooden flooring, a lavish kitchen, personalised artwork and mounted skateboards.

Prior to moving into his apartment, Romeo was living with his famous parents in their Grade II-listed Kensington townhouse. The West London property boasts separate living quarters which Romeo and Mia likely made use of when Brooklyn moved across the pond.

Romeo and Mia split in February after five years together. The couple, who briefly split in July 2022 and later rekindled their romance in November that year, announced their separating on Instagram, with Romeo writing: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will".

Mia, meanwhile, wrote: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe."

Romeo has now been linked to model and DJ Kim Turnbull, with the pair going Instagram official earlier this month.

They have since enjoyed numerous romantic dates, including a night out at celeb hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse.

Aspiring DJ Kim is two years older than Romeo and used to date Madonna's son, Rocco Ritchie. She was also in the same year as Brooklyn Beckham at school in 2016. As for her modelling career, Kim has starred in campaigns for the likes of Ellesse, Fendi, Rimmel and Tommy Hilfiger.

Prior to dating Kim, Romeo had been romantically linked to photographer Gray Sorrenti.