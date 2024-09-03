Harper Beckham steals the show in pink silk dress at brother Romeo's lavish Las Vegas birthday bash

The Beckham family is never one to shy away from the spotlight, and this weekend was no exception. As the famous clan gathered to celebrate Romeo Beckham’s 22nd birthday in the dazzling city of Las Vegas, it was 13-year-old Harper Seven who truly stole the show.

Decked out in a stunning pink silk dress, Harper was the picture of elegance and style, drawing inevitable comparisons to her fashion-icon mother, Victoria Beckham.

Fans couldn’t help but note how much the young girl resembles her former Spice Girl mother, with many commenting, “Harper looks just like her mother now.”

The weekend’s festivities, documented in a series of family photos shared by none other than David Beckham, offered a rare glimpse into the tight-knit family’s celebration.

The snapshots, capturing moments of pure joy and togetherness, were a hit with fans who love keeping up with the Beckhams. The former footballer’s post showcased the family at their best, but it was Harper’s impeccable style that had everyone talking.

Romeo, the birthday boy, looked dapper as always, celebrating his big day surrounded by loved ones.

The family’s trip to Las Vegas was a grand affair, and the photos from the night captured the essence of their bond.

One particularly striking image featured the entire Beckham clan — David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — posing against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip. The neon lights and fountains of the city provided a perfect setting for the family’s glamorous night out.

Just days before the Vegas trip, Harper once again proved her style credentials during a family getaway to Canada.

She and Victoria shared a sweet twinning moment, both rocking coordinated denim ensembles.

Harper looked effortlessly trendy in a light wash denim skirt paired with a white spaghetti-strap top and a slouchy grey zip-up hoodie. Victoria, 50, matched her daughter’s sporty vibe with indigo mini shorts, a black baseball cap, and a dove grey hoodie, completing her look with a candyfloss pink manicure and rosy lip gloss.

The photos from Canada, shared by Victoria on Instagram, were nothing short of heartwarming. Among the snaps was a touching image of Victoria hugging her son Romeo, another of Romeo and Harper enjoying some sibling bonding time outdoors, and a relaxed family picture featuring David. In her caption, Victoria wrote, “Special family moments in Muskoka x Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davibeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.” The post quickly garnered reactions from followers, with comments like “Family goals” and “Beautiful photo” flooding in.

The bond between Harper and Victoria has always been a special one, and it’s clear that the mother-daughter duo shares more than just a love for fashion.

In an interview with France Inter earlier this year, Victoria opened up about the values she’s instilling in Harper. “I’ve always had to work hard, even at school. It wasn’t easy,” she revealed. “I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it’s important not to be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won’t accept a no.”

Victoria’s words of wisdom reflect the strong and supportive relationship she has with Harper. “You have to be strong, you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind,” she added, a mantra that seems to be guiding her daughter as she grows up in the public eye.