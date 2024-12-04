Jay-Z and Beyonce's life-changing decision for the sake of their three children - 'Time is all you have'

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are an iconic power couple of the music industry, with their three children. For the most part, it seems as though they've forever been inseparable, even when they collaborated on "'03 Bonnie & Clyde", but their relationship hasn't been without its difficulties.

© Kevin Mazur Jay-Z and Beyoncé have had difficulties in their marriage

Beyoncé's hit record Lemonade famously sparked rumors that the rapper had been unfaithful in their relationship, which he would go on to confirm in interviews, discussing the difficult time for the couple.

Speaking in an interview for New York Times' T Magazine, the rapper, also known as HOV, said: "Then all the things happen from there: infidelity …"

Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Jay Z

He'd add "You know, most people walk away, and like [the] divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can't see themselves."

Lemonade, Jay-Z's own 4:44, and the couple's The Carters album all discuss how they had to fight for their relationship. But the rapper has been candid in interviews about how they made a life-changing decision for their family.

© Beyonce on Instagram The family all together

Referring to his wife as his "soulmate," Jay-Z said on The Van Jones Show: "We chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome ... to break that cycle for Black men and women."

The couple share three kids: Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, who they are utterly devoted to as parents. But the billionaire revealed that he had to make time for his kids amid his busy schedule.

© VALERIE MACON Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy share a close bond

"Time is all you have. That's the only thing we control," he told Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart series on Peacock. "It's how you spend your time. You're reckless with your time before, you're just all over the place and then you have to... What are you leaving your house for?"

© Getty Images Jay-Z opened up about how he makes time for his kids

"Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world," he added. "So what are you going to spend that time on? So that changed a lot. That changed practically everything for me."

HOV isn't the only one making time in his busy schedule for his kids, as Beyoncé has also spoken about needing to be flexible in order to be present as a parent.

"I build my work schedule around my family," she told GQ. "I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles."

She added: "Raising three kids isn’t easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling."