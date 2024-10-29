Beyoncé throws support behind mom Tina Knowles as she shares personal news close to her heart

Tina Knowles may be known as the matriarch responsible for Beyoncé and Solange, but now the 70-year-old is telling her own story in a highly anticipated personal project.

Tina's memoir, titled Matriarch, is available to pre-order, before fans can find it on shelves from April 22, 2025. Not only did the mom-of-two take to social media to share the personal news, but her daughter Beyoncé shared the news among her own followers with an emotional message.

"Mama, I couldn’t be prouder," she wrote in an Instagram caption, dedicated to her mother. "My love for you goes beyond what I can say."

She continued: "You put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you," but she also teased: "But please don’t spill too much Mama Tea."

Tina's memoir is set to take fans through her life, potentially even giving previously unheard insights into the childhoods of Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland.

"I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother," she told fans on Instagram. "When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going. I’m now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity."

She explained that the name of the book came from "what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation—and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves."

"Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons—revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20. I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives."

Beyoncé was also sure to support her mother as she was named one of Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year honorees. Tina was acknowledged for her extensive philanthropic work and her role in nurturing the careers of her superstar daughters, Beyoncé and Solange.

As she accepted the honor, Tina said: "My daughters have brought me so much joy and pride in my life far more than anything else. They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, my ride-or-dies."