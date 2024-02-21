Bradley Cooper makes unexpected revelation about what Beyoncé and Jay-Z's home life is really like

An unlikely star just peeled back the curtain – ever so slightly – on what Beyoncé and Jay-Z might really be like in the comfort of their own home.

None other than Bradley Cooper recently gave insight into what his experience was like during a previous visit to the Carter family home, from the surprising show keeping the "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)" rapper entertained, to why it was "crazy."

The Maestro actor opened up about the moment during a recent interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and Today Show anchor Willie Geist, revealing the meeting took place while he was preparing to film A Star Is Born, which premiered in 2018.

WATCH: Beyoncé's family appears in special message to fans after Renaissance

Bradley explained that for the movie – which he directed and starred opposite Lady Gaga as musician Jackson "Jack" Maine – he had initially pitched Beyoncé to star as Gaga's character Ally, and studio executive Greg Silverman told him he'd agree if he could get her for "under $25 million."

Recalling his meeting with the "Alien Superstar" singer, he revealed: "I went to Beyoncé's house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I'm not kidding."

Admitting he was "freaking" out about the situation, he added: "I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her."

He continued: "It was crazy. She was incredible and so was he," and noted: "We developed it for like a year together."

MORE: Beyoncé reveals how daughter Blue Ivy inspired her viral new look

MORE: Beyoncé talks about family life as she poses in rare photo with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

"I mean, she's one of the greatest people of all time," he added, before sharing that eventually their plans fell through.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since 2008 and share three kids together

The next super star Bradley reached out to to be his leading lady was Adele, who was busy, and he eventually landed on Gaga after he saw her perform at a benefit concert.

MORE: Beyonce showcases her incredible sculpted legs in plunging mini dress for appearance with Jay-Z and mother Tina

© Getty Bradley and Gaga during their instantly viral Oscars performance in 2019

He fondly remembered: "It just blew the doors off of the whole place, and it was in that moment where it was like, 'That's it. What was I even thinking?' And then I asked to meet her."

A Star Is Born – and moreover Bradley and Gaga as a duo – was an instant sensation, and earned eight nominations at the Academy Awards, winning the Best Original Song Award for "Shallow," which the former co-stars famously performed that night.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.