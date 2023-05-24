Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids: their cutest photos and more

Beyoncé's stardom is undisputed worldwide, and alongside her success as a singer and performer the Renaissance tour star is also a proud mom. The 'Formation' artist and her husband – hip-hop and rap star Jay-Z – have three children: a daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, and twin brother and sister Sir and Rumi, both five.

While Queen Bey and Jay-Z like to keep their children mostly out of the spotlight, the couple have made several appearances either at public events or on social media with their kids in the past. Join HELLO! as we look back at these cute snapshots and discover at all there is to know about the family of five.

© Beyonce on Instagram The family together for Halloween

Blue Ivy, 11

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first child was born January 7, 2012, four months after her mom broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement. The 'Love on Top' singer revealed that she was pregnant while performing her 2011 hit at the MTV Music Video Awards – and Twitter went wild.

© Beyonce on Instagram Bey and Blue Ivy pose for a photo

Blue Ivy has been following in her parents musical footsteps ever since her birth. As well as her more recent appearances in her mom and dad's music videos and films such as Black is King, Blue's voice has featured on her parents' songs 'Brown Skin Girl' and 'Glory' – the latter when she was reportedly just two days old!

At the age of 11, Blue has now had the opportunity to accompany her parents to several high-profile events. One of Blue Ivy's first outings with her parents occurred in 2014, when she revisited the MTV awards to support her mom's performance there. A year later, Beyoncé shared some photos of Blue at her grandmother (Beyoncé's mom)'s wedding to Richard Lawson. In 2018, she visited the Wearable Art Gala alongside both her parents.

© Getty Images Beyonce celebrating at the MTV VMAs in 2014 with Blue and Jay-Z

© Getty Images Blue Ivy watching her mom perform

Blue Ivy's proud mom and dad have opened up several times about the importance of getting the balance right between celebrating their careers and raising all their children out of the spotlight. In 2022, Jay-Z opened up on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart about how fatherhood "changed practically everything" for him.

"Every second that you spend [working], you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world. So what are you going to spend that time on… that changed a lot," he told Kevin.

© Beyonce on Instagram Jay-Z with his daughter Blue Ivy in 2015

Meanwhile, in 2019 Beyoncé responded to a fan's question in Elle magazine: "The most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy with her dad at the 2023 Superbowl

In 2023, Blue Ivy joined her father at the Superbowl. The '99 Problems' rapper enjoyed a father-daughter date with his eldest child and posed for several photos with her while they roamed around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of Rihanna's halftime performance - during which she revealed she is pregnant - and the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rumi and Sir, 5

The Everything Is Love collaborators' twins Rumi and Sir were born June 13, 2017. According to the official birth certificates, Rumi was the first to be born, followed shortly after by her brother Sir. Like their older sister, news of the twins broke the internet.

Beyoncé announced that she and Jay-Z were expecting twins via Instagram in February 2017 when the former Destiny's Child singer wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her pregnant belly: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters." The post quickly became Instagram's most liked post of all time, rising to over 6million likes in less than 12hours.

During an interview with the RapRadar podcast in September 2017, Jay-Z revealed the meanings behind the pair's names for their twins. "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," the New York-born artist explained, before continuing: "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyonce with Sir in 2021

In her documentary Homecoming, Beyoncé revealed that her pregnancy had been tough. "My body went through more than I thought it could," she said, before elaborating: "I had an extremely difficult pregnancy, high blood pressure. I developed toxaemia, preeclampsia, and in the room, one of the baby's heartbeats paused a few times so I had to get an emergency c-section."

© Beyonce on Instagram The couple have only shared a few photos of their twins over the years

Thankfully, all three made it through the ordeal. The twins have gone on to feature with their proud mom, dad and big sister in a handful of social media snaps since, such as when Rumi helped Beyoncé and Blue Ivy promote a new Adidas range in December 2021.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyonce and her girls' Adidas campaign

© Beyonce on Instagram Another photo from the celebrity family's clothes ad

