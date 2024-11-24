Fans got the Destiny's Child reunion of their dreams on Thursday night when Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland attended the opening night of Death Becomes Her on Broadway.

Michelle Williams, the third member of the iconic girl group, was starring in the show and received a sweet visit from her DC friends, as well as Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.

Beyoncé couldn't contain her excitement at seeing her bestie's success, posting a video of the night to Instagram, followed by a slew of pictures from their reunion.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland join Michelle Williams for surprise Destiny's Child moment

"My Belle," the 43-year-old captioned the post, which included snaps of Michelle on stage, the trio posing for the camera backstage, and the Death Becomes Her playbill.

The mother of three wore a relatively low-key outfit for the special night, sporting gray hot pants, a matching gray sweater, a gray coat, and gray knee-high boots.

She accessorized with a gray trucker cap and black-framed glasses, wearing her blonde hair down in luscious waves to her waist.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Kelly visited Michelle on the opening night of her Broadway show

Kelly opted for an all-purple look as she donned a dress with a matching dramatic fur coat, wearing her black hair in a short bob that flicked out at the ends.

In the pictures, Michelle was seen in her bright stage outfit. However, she changed after the show into a stunning white sheer mesh dress with knee-high white boots and a white scarf on her head.

She matched the look with clear chunky bangles and her long black hair worn down past her shoulders.

© Instagram The mother of three stunned in an all-gray outfit

The 45-year-old jumped to her friend's Instagram comments to show her appreciation, writing, "I try not to cry too early in the day BUT…….My sisters 4ever!"

Beyoncé's video was set to a song from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which is a duet with Miley Cyrus.

The lyrics over the video sang, "I'll be your shotgun rider till the day I die," another sweet nod to the trio's decades-long friendship.

© Instagram Beyoncé's mother Tina also attended the opening night

Michelle stars as Viola Van Horn in the Broadway show, which is based on the 1992 comedy of the same name, starring Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep. The show will run until August 2025.

Thursday night's show was not her first Broadway performance; in fact, she is a veteran of the stage after making her debut in Aida in 2003. Since then, she has performed in shows like The Color Purple, Chicago and Once on This Island.

Destiny's Child revolutionized the idea of a girl group when they burst onto the scene in the late '90s.

© Instagram Michelle has been performing on Broadway since 2003

They remain one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, with hits like "Say My Name" and "Bills Bills Bills" under their belt.

The trio have treated fans to the occasional reunion since they disbanded in 2006; they returned for Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013 and her 2018 Coachella set.

While the 32-time Grammy winner is undoubtedly the biggest star of the three, Kelly and Michelle carved out hugely successful careers post-DC, with Kelly singing hits like "Dilemma" and Michelle pivoting to gospel music.