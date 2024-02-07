Blue Ivy's adorable bond with ultimate 'girl dad' Jay Z - rare photos

It's hard to believe it's been over 12 years since Beyoncé stood on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards and announced to the world that she and her husband Jay Z were expecting their first child in a now-iconic celebrity pregnancy reveal.

Fast forward more than a decade and the superstar couple are parents to three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

The family are notoriously private but have given fans the odd glimpse, photograph and video snippets of their life – mostly through Beyoncé's project work such as Homecoming and the recent Renaissance film – and the bond the Carters have is strong.

© VALERIE MACON Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy share a close bond

There's something extra special about the bond between Jay Z and his eldest daughter, Blue, however.

Now that Blue is growing up and being seen more on the public stage – literally, in last year's case when she joined her mom on stage for the majority of dates on Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour – the father-daughter duo are often seen out and about spending quality time.

Whether it's a trip to a basketball game, or the rap legend taking photos of Blue having a blast at the Super Bowl, here are the cutest moments of ultimate girl-dad Jay Z and Blue Ivy…

Cutest photos of Blue Ivy and Jay Z's father-daughter bond over the years…

Father-daughter bond © Kevin Mazur,Getty Blue Ivy joined her famous parents Jay Z, 54, and Beyoncé, 42, at the glitzy Grammy Awards back in 2017 and the 99 Problems rapper had his little girl on his lap for the majority of the ceremony. Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, looked like the proudest father and husband ever as he and Blue watched Beyoncé, who was pregnant with Rumi and Sir at the time, perform on stage. This super sweet photo shows how Jay Z couldn't resist giving his little girl a big kiss on the cheek.

The time Blue went viral at the Grammys © Lester Cohen,Getty The following year, Blue once again joined her parents at the Grammys. This was the year Blue went viral for telling her parents to stop clapping in a hilariously brilliant clip showing her personality. This photo sees Blue looking up proudly at her dad sat beside her as they shared a giggle.

Basketball buddies © Allen Berezovsky,Getty Anyone who knows about Jay Z knows that he's not only a giant in the rap game, he's a business leader. From 2003 to 2013 he was the proud owner of the Brooklyn Nets Basketball team and was frequently photographed at games with his pals or his wife, Beyoncé. Though he no longer owns the team, he's still a fan of the game and now enjoys taking Blue along, sitting courtside looking like the coolest father-daughter duo ever. This sweet snap shows Jay Z with his arms around Blue as they smile for the cameras. That same day, there were other photos of Jay introducing famous players like LeBron James to his little girl.

The look of love © Allen Berezovsky,Getty How cute is this snap? Blue Ivy looks up at her dad Jay Z who's leaning in to listen to hear what she has to say – proving that the two are super close.



Jay Z even gave an extremely rare interview when he spoke about what Blue Ivy really thinks of her famous parents. Find out what he had to say in the video below...

WATCH: Jay-Z opens up about daughter Blue Ivy's opinion on him and Beyoncé

Take Me Out to the Ball Game © MediaNews Group/The Mercury News,Getty If it's not basketball, it's football! Jay Z's Roc Nation empire now works closely with the NFL (Roc Nation and Jay have a stake in selecting the Half Time Show performers) so the CEO and rap star is always seen attending the big game which takes place every February. In 2020, Jay took then-nine-year-old Blue along to watch the game and she looked so excited. One snap showed her walking onto the pitch with her dad and insisted he take lots of photos of her jumping into the air – making sure he got the perfect shot. We're sure many girl dads relate.

Blue channels Jay with hip-hop ensemble © Kevin Mazur,Getty Last year when the father-daughter duo went along to watch the Super Bowl, Blue Ivy looked like the coolest kid ever. Wearing a backwards cap with shades and a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of Tupac Shakur, their eldest daughter was the ultimate superstar offspring. Jay was beaming alongside her, looking as proud as ever.

