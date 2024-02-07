Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Ivy's adorable bond with ultimate 'girl dad' Jay Z - rare photos
Blue Ivy's adorable bond with ultimate 'girl dad' Jay Z - rare photos

Jay Z and Beyoncé are parents to Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter's sweet bond
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca Shillcock
It's hard to believe it's been over 12 years since Beyoncé stood on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards and announced to the world that she and her husband Jay Z were expecting their first child in a now-iconic celebrity pregnancy reveal.

Fast forward more than a decade and the superstar couple are parents to three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

The family are notoriously private but have given fans the odd glimpse, photograph and video snippets of their life – mostly through Beyoncé's project work such as Homecoming and the recent Renaissance film – and the bond the Carters have is strong.

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy share a close bond
Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy share a close bond

There's something extra special about the bond between Jay Z and his eldest daughter, Blue, however. 

Now that Blue is growing up and being seen more on the public stage – literally, in last year's case when she joined her mom on stage for the majority of dates on Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour – the father-daughter duo are often seen out and about spending quality time.

Whether it's a trip to a basketball game, or the rap legend taking photos of Blue having a blast at the Super Bowl, here are the cutest moments of ultimate girl-dad Jay Z and Blue Ivy…

Cutest photos of Blue Ivy and Jay Z's father-daughter bond over the years…

Father-daughter bond

Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Kevin Mazur,Getty

Blue Ivy joined her famous parents Jay Z, 54, and Beyoncé, 42, at the glitzy Grammy Awards back in 2017 and the 99 Problems rapper had his little girl on his lap for the majority of the ceremony.

Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, looked like the proudest father and husband ever as he and Blue watched Beyoncé, who was pregnant with Rumi and Sir at the time, perform on stage. 

This super sweet photo shows how Jay Z couldn't resist giving his little girl a big kiss on the cheek.

The time Blue went viral at the Grammys

Recording artist Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City© Lester Cohen,Getty

The following year, Blue once again joined her parents at the Grammys. 

This was the year Blue went viral for telling her parents to stop clapping in a hilariously brilliant clip showing her personality.

This photo sees Blue looking up proudly at her dad sat beside her as they shared a giggle.

Basketball buddies

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Allen Berezovsky,Getty

Anyone who knows about Jay Z knows that he's not only a giant in the rap game, he's a business leader. From 2003 to 2013 he was the proud owner of the Brooklyn Nets Basketball team and was frequently photographed at games with his pals or his wife, Beyoncé.

Though he no longer owns the team, he's still a fan of the game and now enjoys taking Blue along, sitting courtside looking like the coolest father-daughter duo ever.

This sweet snap shows Jay Z with his arms around Blue as they smile for the cameras. 

That same day, there were other photos of Jay introducing famous players like LeBron James to his little girl.

The look of love

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Allen Berezovsky,Getty

How cute is this snap? Blue Ivy looks up at her dad Jay Z who's leaning in to listen to hear what she has to say – proving that the two are super close.

Jay Z even gave an extremely rare interview when he spoke about what Blue Ivy really thinks of her famous parents. Find out what he had to say in the video below...

WATCH: Jay-Z opens up about daughter Blue Ivy's opinion on him and Beyoncé

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Jay-Z photographs his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as she jumps in the end zone before the start of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020© MediaNews Group/The Mercury News,Getty

If it's not basketball, it's football! Jay Z's Roc Nation empire now works closely with the NFL (Roc Nation and Jay have a stake in selecting the Half Time Show performers) so the CEO and rap star is always seen attending the big game which takes place every February.

In 2020, Jay took then-nine-year-old Blue along to watch the game and she looked so excited. 

One snap showed her walking onto the pitch with her dad and insisted he take lots of photos of her jumping into the air – making sure he got the perfect shot. We're sure many girl dads relate.

Blue channels Jay with hip-hop ensemble

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona© Kevin Mazur,Getty

Last year when the father-daughter duo went along to watch the Super Bowl, Blue Ivy looked like the coolest kid ever. 

Wearing a backwards cap with shades and a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of Tupac Shakur, their eldest daughter was the ultimate superstar offspring. 

Jay was beaming alongside her, looking as proud as ever.

Grammys 2024

Jay-Z hugs Blue Ivy Carter after winning the Global Impact Award at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Amy Sussman,Getty

Just last week, Blue Ivy accompanied her mom and dad to the Grammys in a gorgeous off-white gown and even joined her dad on stage when he collected the Dr Dre Global Impact Award. 

When his name was read out, Blue was photographed gazing up at her dad and looked so pleased for him. 

They later held hands on stage during Jay's speech. Adorable.  

