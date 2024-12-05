Simone Biles shocks fans with relatable glimpse of first time working out since Olympics

It's a universal feeling, how hard it is working out after a long period of rest and relaxation, and it turns out that even olympic athletes struggle to get back into it after time off from their sports.

© LOIC VENANCE Even the greatest of all time, Simone Biles, struggles sometimes

While the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, appears to push her body to the limits with ease while performing complicated routines, it seems even she struggles to work out — just like everyone else.

The star shared a mirror selfie of herself in gym gear: long dark leggings with a fluorescent stripe up the side and a matching jacket, with her long black hair flowing over her shoulders. Simone confessed it was her "first time working out since the olympics….."

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone opened up about her pilates class

She added: "this is what I wore to a pilates class that I will never be attending again," telling her fans: "y'all stay strong out there lmao" as she complained "it was too hard."

Fans may be shocked that the 11-time Olympic medalist would be defeated by a Pilates class, but Simone's candor proved that she is, in many ways, just like everyone else.

She isn't the only star who has given Pilates a go, with the likes of Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Aniston all being fans of the activity.

© BSR Agency Simone Biles has said "never say never" about competing at the next Olympics

The 27-year-old hasn't shut down the idea of competing in the next Olympics, after becoming the oldest all-round gymnast since then-30-year-old Maria Gorokhovskaya, who won the all-around at the Helsinki Games in 1952.

"You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know," she told Today. "I'm just going to relax and see where life takes me."

© Instagram Simone was supported by her husband Jonathan as she competed this year

She previously confessed that she knew she was "getting really old" for the sport, although she was taking a relaxed approach to the games, which are sent to take place in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Simone has just got off her Gold Over America tour, and she continues to support her husband Jonathan Owens as he plays football for the Chicago Bears.

© Perry Knotts Gymnast Simone Biles stands on the sideline before the football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears

The gymnast has often been spotted at games wearing a jacket representing her husband's name and jersey number. But she's also had to keep a positive attitude as the Bears have been on a losing streak since the end of October.

After Simone attended the game against the Green Bay Packers (her husband's old team), the Chicago-based team faced a slim defeat of 19-20. The Olympian also witnessed the Bears lose against the Minnesota Vikings on November 24, in which they were narrowly beaten 27-30.