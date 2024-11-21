See Simone Biles' incredible hair transformation for the CMA awards

Simone Biles debuted her stunning hair transformation on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, delighting fans with the new look.

The Olympic gymnast sported a short bob for the awards show, complete with a gentle wave that showcased her stunning bone structure.

Simone wore a sparkly silver one-shoulder dress on the red carpet, with her new bob parted to the side and eye-catching red and silver earrings adorning her ears.

She let fans catch a glimpse of her new look in an Instagram story on November 19, donning an oversized black jersey and silver cowboy boots and showcasing her short style.

Simone's hair has been subjected to intense scrutiny for the past few years, starting with negative comments surrounding her tresses for her wedding to NFL star Jonathan Owens in April 2023.

When commenters complained that her "edges should have been laid" for her nuptials, Simone quickly fired back, reminding them, "I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! Soon as we stepped outside for pics".

© Michael Buckner The gymnast sported her new hairstyle on the CMAs red carpet

The 27-year-old opened up about her changing relationship with her hair ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in an interview with Elle in July.

"I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional…but I'm not embarrassed about it anymore," she revealed.

"Most of the backlash we get is from our own community, which is unfortunate," she added. "I don't really care if my edges aren't smooth. I never thought about my hair like the way other people see it."

© Tibrina Hobson Simone has faced backlash in the past over her choice of hairstyle

She explained that she was never taught to do her hair growing up; instead, she "always went to the professionals" to style it for her.

As she became more confident leading up to the Olympics, Simone explained that she learned to love her hair. "I'm finally learning to love my hair and the texture that I have and the styles that I can do," she said.

The gold medallist has an inbuilt hairstylist in her teammate Jordan Chiles, who never fails to help out in lieu of a professional.

© Instagram The gold medallist gave fans a glimpse of her new cut days before the red carpet

"She's the [hair] braider on the team," Simone told the publication. "We can all go to her for braids."

Simone clapped back at commenters once again when they complained about her hair during a gymnastic event at the Olympics.

"Don't come for me about my hair," she captioned an Instagram video. "IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it's like 9,000 degrees."

© Getty Images The star clapped back at those who criticized her hair on social media

She continued: "Gonna hold your hand when I say this. Next time you wanna comment on a Black girl's hair. JUST DON'T."

Simone cleaned up at the Paris Olympics, winning three gold medals and one silver three years after she bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics, citing "the twisties".

The psychological phenomenon can make gymnasts feel disoriented and dizzy while in the air, making it dangerous for them to compete.