Nicole Kidman reveals Keith Urban’s nickname for her has taken on a whole new meaning

Nicole Kidman gave an unusual insight into her relationship with Keith Urban, as she's been promoting her new film, Babygirl.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson star in A24's "Babygirl"

The star revealed that while the film's title has become a form of TikTok slang to refer to men, the word "babygirl" has a particularly special meaning for her and her husband."Babygirl is something that Keith has always used for me," she told The Hollywood Reporter. But the star revealed that this was a private thing between the two of them.

"That is separate. That stays in a separate compartment, that’s not up for public consumption."

© Getty Images Keith Urban has a special nickname for Nicole

When she read the script for the film, co-starring British actor Harris Dickinson, it was like nothing else — and gave their nickname a whole new meaning.

"I thought it was incredibly sexy. Really just so raw and dangerous, and I couldn’t believe they were giving us the money to make it," she added.

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman

Keith notably called his wife "babygirl" at the end of his speech dedicated to her at the AFI Life Achievement Award.

"Congratulations baby girl, I love you," he told his wife, as he recounted not only how they met, but how she supported him through the trials and tribulations of his addiction, and their 18-year marriage.

© KMazur Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban during UNIFEM's 30th Anniversary Celebration when they got engaged

"I was trying to play it cool, but inside I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic has such a truly otherworldly aura about her, and I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess," he told the audience of their meeting at G'Day LA.

Four months into their marriage, Keith went to rehab for three months, and described his wife's support as "love in action."

"Nic pushed through every negative voice — I'm sure even some of her own — and she chose love, and here we are tonight, 18 years later," he continued. "That's the thing about Nic: she loves life. I've actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive."

The country music star continued that in 2025, they will have known each other for 20 years, describing it as "20 years that I've been madly in love with you."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole with her family

Together, the couple share two teenage daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who until this year largely stayed out of the spotlight. Yet their eldest daughter made her runway debut earlier this year, and their youngest has also supported the family at public events.