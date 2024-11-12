Nicole Kidman confesses 'very scary' moment away from husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman made an elegant appearance on the red carpet Tuesday, opening up about her newest role in Spellbound—and the daunting task of singing once more.

“It was scary. Very scary,” she admitted to E! News about taking on the musical role. Despite her impressive vocal performances in Moulin Rouge and The Prom, Nicole revealed that singing still makes her nervous.

“I’m always scared when I sing,” she shared with a smile. “But I was really happy to be part of this, especially with it being helmed by a woman, which feels fantastic.”

As she walked the carpet, Nicole exuded excitement, even confessing to Access Hollywood that working alongside her talented co-stars Rachel Zegler and Javier Bardem made the experience extra special.

“Rachel has the most divine voice, so I was just like, ‘Oh no!’” she joked, adding that it was director Vicky Jenson’s nurturing approach and composer Alan Menken’s magical touch that convinced her to dive into the project.

“When they asked, I was so honoured. Vicky was incredibly encouraging, and working with Alan was a dream.”

© Rob Kim Nicole Kidman attends the premiere of Netflix's "Spellbound"

Nicole’s recent foray into singing for the big screen has certainly caught her husband Keith Urban’s attention. The country superstar hinted earlier this year that a duet with Nicole could be in the cards.

“We sing around the house a lot,” he revealed with a grin. “So, why not? We’re always working, so it’s a matter of finding the time.”

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith, who’s been married to Nicole for 18 years, also shared that he’s been giving her guitar lessons. “[It’s going] not so good,” he laughed with Entertainment Tonight. “I need to find her a left-handed guitar. That’s step one!”

Nicole’s musical talents are no secret to her fans. Besides her unforgettable performance in Moulin Rouge! alongside Ewan McGregor, she impressed audiences in The Prom, tackling a complex Bob Fosse-inspired routine.

© Getty Images Keith admitted he wants to duet with wife Nicole

Reflecting on the intensive choreography, she told Goldene Kamera, “Fosse dancing is an art unto itself. We had six weeks of rehearsal, and it was like dancing a symphony—every movement is intricately placed.”

And who could forget her unexpected duet with Robbie Williams on “Somethin’ Stupid” for his Swing When You’re Winning album? “He just asked me, and I thought, ‘I’ll give it a go,’” she said with a laugh on The Graham Norton Show.

“I was so shy, but Robbie was wonderful.” Most recently, Nicole showcased her voice again on a cover of “Say Something” with Luke Evans, drawing admiration for her delicate performance.