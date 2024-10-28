Nicole Kidman shares loved-up photos with Keith Urban from special night out away from home

It was a bit of a bittersweet weekend for Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban.

While the couple were celebrating the country singer's 57th birthday on October 26, they were also busy attending, and Keith performing, at the Concert for Carolina benefit concert, which was held in Charlotte, North Carolina, and also had performances by Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, James Taylor, and other country artists.

It helped raise money — $24.5 million, per the Charlotte Observer — for Hurricane Helene relief, the category 4 hurricane that ravaged parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, and claimed the lives of more than 230 people.

Following the charitable event, Nicole took to Instagram and shared a round of photos featuring her hubby and some of their friends from the country music industry.

She first shared a photo that captured her and Keith walking among the crowds, followed by one of him performing, and another of the couple backstage with James Taylor.

The Big Little Lies actress then also shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo of the two posing next to a tour bus, plus one of them with Luke Combs and a last one of the massive crowd at the Bank Of America Stadium.

"Honored to be with @KeithUrban in support of #ConcertforCarolina," Nicole wrote in her caption alongside a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

Nicole attended in support of Keith

"You two have such a beautiful heart, such an incredible couple! We love you both," one fan account wrote, as others followed suit with: "You're both amazing! I'm sure it was a very incredible evening," and: "The concert was amazing. Thank you for all you've done for our beautiful North Carolina, as well as: "We were thrilled and honored to have you both with us!!"

She introduced him on stage

Though like Nicole, Keith is also originally from Australia, he has been living in Tennessee for close to 30 years, and he has continued to live in the state with Nicole since they married in the early aughts.

It was also the singer's 57th birthday

The pair has been together since meeting at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. They announced their engagement in May 2006, and tied the knot the following month in Sydney's beachside suburb of Manly.

The couple is based in Tennessee

They became parents together in July 2008, when they welcomed daughter Sunday Rose, 16, via surrogacy, followed by daughter Faith Margaret, 13, born in 2011.

Nicole was already a mom to Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she adopted with former husband Tom Cruise, to whom she was married from 1990 to 2001.