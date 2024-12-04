Nicole Kidman reveals husband Keith Urban's sweet nickname for her

After 18 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman has revealed the sweet nickname her husband Keith Urban has "always used" for her.

"'Baby girl' is something that Keith has always used for me," the actress shared in a new interview, acknowledging that it is also the name of her new movie.

"That is separate. That stays in a separate compartment, that’s not up for public consumption."

© Michael Kovac Keith speaks onstage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman

He used the word to close out his emotional speech as Nicole accepted the AFI Life Achievement Award earlier in June 2024, sharing: "[Nicole] has the capacity to love like no one I've ever met. And I know tonight's all about her body of work so far — so far, baby — but next year will be twenty years that I've been madly in love with you. Congratulations baby girl, I love you."

Watch as Keith Urban calls Nicole Kidman by sweet nickname

In the speech, Keith, who has welcomed two children with Nicole, also thanked the Oscar winner for standing by his side as he entered rehab less than four months into their marriage in 2006, with Keith sharing that his "addictions. that I'd done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens".

"Four months into a marriage, I'm into rehab for three months, with no idea what was going to happen to us. And if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice — I'm sure even some of her own — and she chose love, and here we are tonight, 18 years later."

© Steve Granitz Keith and Nicole have been married for 18 years

Babygirl is Nicole's new film which has been generating major awards buzz. One of her most provocative projects in recent years, the 57-year-old actress stars as Romy Mathis, a powerful New York business executive who embarks on a risky affair with a much-younger intern, played by rising star Harris Dickinson, with the film exploring themes of desire, power, and personal liberation.

Nicole has called the film "raw and dangerous," because it was specifically written for a female protagonist in her fifties.

© A24 Nicole Kidman stars in Babygirl with Harris Dickinson

"A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way," she told THR.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and Nicole revealed that the process of filming such a daring project required careful coordination and trust, with an intimacy coordinator and a closed set essential for everyone involved in the film’s explicit scenes.

"This film is about much more than just sex; it’s about desire, inner thoughts, secrets, marriage, truth, power, and consent," Nicole explained at the Venice Film Festival. “This is one woman’s story, and I hope it’s a very liberating one.”

Babygirl was directed by Halina Reijn, and also stars Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde.