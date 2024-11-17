Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' baby granddaughter Louetta is her aunt Tallulah Willis' double in new family photo

While fans often compare Rumer Willis' 19-month-old daughter Louetta Isley "Lou" Thomas to her grandfather Bruce Willis, it's apparent that she bears similarities to several other members of the family.

That was made even more clear in a new family photo of her adorable daughter cozying up to one of her aunts, Tallulah Willis, posted by the 30-year-old on social media.

Tallulah and Lou sweetly embraced each other, sporting the same mop of hair falling onto their faces, plus the same sly grin, both of which they've inherited from family patriarch Bruce.

"Something about apples and trees," Tallulah captioned the photo, to which middle sister Scout responded: "Ma heartttttttt," and Rumer added: "My besties." One of her followers also commented: "Besties who have the same twinkle in their eyes - twinning!!!!!"

Despite Bruce and Demi Moore's split, the entire blended family has remained incredibly close and supportive of one another, through remarriages, births, and health challenges.

Tallulah revealed she'd been diagnosed with autism at 29, and spoke with HELLO! at the Autism Speaks Gala in Los Angeles last month about how her family has supported her through it all.

"The diagnosis gave me permission to not have to fight through things all the time and be super brave," she exclusively shared, explaining that the diagnosis actually brought the famous family closer together.

"I would say that particularly with my sisters [Rumer and Scout], they have encouraged me to ask for what I need in situations where I am more used to masking."

Tallulah continued: "I can speak up for what I need or even know what I need. For example, I would have days where I thought that I was sick all the time but now I know that I need to be conscious of how I spend my energy."

"For the gala, knowing that it is going to be such a wonderful and buzzy exciting night I spent the last two days with very low impact activities so that I wasn't overcooked by tonight." She was honored at the event by none other than her older sister Rumer.

She further spoke about her diagnosis during an appearance on the Today Show, her first solo TV interview, saying she didn't expect her revelation about her health to make the "waves" that it did.

"I didn't know it would have this scale that it did," Tallulah added, diving deeper into her personal journey with autism and explaining that she was "misdiagnosed for many years" before finally receiving the correct diagnosis.

"If I'm being honest, I really hated myself and I thought I was broken. So to learn that the elements of myself that I thought were maladies or wrong or just too much for this world, are actually okay and they just require a little bit more…tools," she honestly shared.

"And it gave me more grace for myself as well as my family, and other people hopefully who learn about this. Just to be a little more gentle and compassionate with themselves."