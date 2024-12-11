Jane Seymour shares powerful message after fleeing terrifying Malibu wildfire

Jane Seymour is the latest celebrity to escape the dangerous wildfire in Malibu after she evacuated with her family to safety on Tuesday.

The veteran actress posted a slew of terrifying photos of the encroaching fire, with the sky bleeding red and smoke rolling off the trees as firefighters battled the blaze.

"The fires in our community are a stark reminder of how quickly life can change," the post's caption began.

"Thankfully, my family and I were able to evacuate safely, but my thoughts are with everyone who is still in harm's way, the brave firefighters risking everything to protect us, and the many who call Malibu home."

"Let's continue to support each other, stay informed, and remain hopeful," she continued. "Our community is strong, and together we'll see through these challenging times."

The out-of-control blaze has already spread over 2,700 acres of land in California after starting near Pepperdine University. Schools have been evacuated in Malibu, and over 700 firefighters have been dispensed to stop the wildfire.

Jane is one of many celebrities who evacuated Malibu after the wildfire threatened their homes. Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke was forced to flee and leave behind his beloved cat, and 'Believe' singer Cher evacuated to a hotel with her pets.

Friends and fans of Jane sweetly took to her comments to send their love and support while the fires raged on, praying for the safety of her and her family.

This comes just days after the Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman star spoke to People about what she had learned from being in the industry for over 60 years.

Jane appeared at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala on December 4, where she discussed the highs and lows of being an older actress.

"Don't take it for granted. It isn't easy," she told People. "The balance of how you come across and how you conduct yourself is huge, sadly."

"But also, I've never given up. I now have my own series again, and I'm in my 70s," she continued, referring to her starring role in Harry Wild. "So I say to women, 'Don't give up and be authentic. Don't pretend to be 20 when you're 70. Be 70.'"

Jane rose to fame for portraying Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die in 1973, alongside Roger Moore. She further cemented her status as a true talent with her long-running role on Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, from 1993 until 1998.

"It's a great honor, and it's wonderful because I've been working in entertainment since I was 13, so that's 60 years," she said at the event.

"And to see how women are really having their moment now and telling their stories and telling stories [that] normally wouldn't have been told is very empowering."

Also in attendance at the gala was Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez, whom Jane gushed over to People. "I just saw Selena's movie last night," the 73-year-old said. "I was blown away. They were all incredible."

"There's so many amazing young actresses," Jane continued. "She's being honored today for very good reason. To cross genres and to do both is fantastic."