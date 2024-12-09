Nicole Kidman shares filter-free photo of Sunday at home

It has been a very busy year for Nicole Kidman, so she is all the more grateful for relaxed time at home.

This year alone, the Big Little Lies actress has promoted and released several shows and films, among them Special Ops: Lioness, The Perfect Couple, A Family Affair, and the forthcoming erotic thriller Babygirl.

But over the weekend, as award season gears up and ahead of the Golden Globe nominations, during which she became the second most nominated actress in its history, second only to Meryl Streep, the Oscar winner took a moment to share a more candid glimpse of her restful weekend.

On Sunday, Nicole took to Instagram and shared a filter-free photo, presumably from her home in Nashville, Tennessee.

In it, she is wearing gray workout clothes, and her sweet, red toy Poodle Julian is sitting next to her as she reads the newspaper. "Sunday mornings," she wrote alongside a paw print emoji.

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban, who she married in 2006, have been based in Nashville since the early days of their romance — for Keith, it has been about 30 years living in the famed music city — and it is where they raised their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

The two are integral residents of the Nashville community, and in honor of World Kindness Day last month, the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center gave HELLO! exclusive insight into their contributions and volunteer work with the Tennessee hospital.

Detailing the pair's support of the center, Vandana Abramson, MD, a Donna S. Hall Professor of Medicine and co-leader of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram, noted that the support Nicole gives to people facing medical struggles "extends beyond writing a check."

"She loves helping people," she said, adding: "We're appreciative of the support that she and Keith have given to our research programs to hasten the discovery of new and better treatments for breast cancer and to provide greater access for patients to clinical trials."

The doctor further shared: "She and Keith come in, they give hugs, chat, and take time for everyone including the staff, which they're all so appreciative of," and that "they have visited numerous times with pediatric patients at Seacrest Studio inside Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt."

Nicole's contributions to the hospital were in part inspired by her late mom Janelle Ann's two battles with cancer, one when Nicole was a teenager and another later in life.

Janelle passed away earlier this year, aged 84. At the time, Nicole was about to be awarded the Venice Film Festival's Volpi Cup for best actress for Babygirl, and her Babygirl director, Halina Reijn said on her behalf: "I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."