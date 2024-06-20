Jane Seymour stuns fans with rare photos of lookalike sisters - and they could be triplets

Somewhere in Time actress Jane Seymour thrilled fans on Wednesday when she shared a carousel of photos featuring her rarely-seen sisters Sally and Anne.

Taking to Instagram, the 73-year-old uploaded three wholesome throwback pictures including two nostalgic images and a more recent glamorous snap from the red carpet.

© Instagram The trio resembled triplets as they beamed on the red carpet

In the third and final picture, the sibling trio resembled triplets as they posed up a storm in their glad rags. While Sally and Anne twinned in sequins, Jane looked nothing short of fabulous in a fringed blazer dress and leather cowboy boots.

© Getty Images Actress Jane Seymour beaming alongside her sisters at the premiere of "Legally Blonde The Musical" in 2009

Captioning her images, Jane gushed: "Sisters share a bond like no other, and I am so grateful for my incredible sisters, Sally and @anniemjgould."

⁣ She continued: "Today we celebrate @sallyfrankenberg, so please help me wish her a very happy Birthday! Your light shines so brightly in our lives. Here's to celebrating your special day and all the joy you bring us."

The star's fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of heartfelt messages. Stunned by their uncanny resemblance, one follower wrote: "All three of you look amazingly alike", while a second chimed in: "Beautiful Jane, your younger sister is the spitting image of you."

A third meanwhile added: "What a beautiful trio you are - happy birthday to Sally!"

© Getty Images Jane Seymour starred as a Bond girl in Live and Let Die

Jane's mother Mieke Frankenberg used to dress the sibling trio in matching outfits. In a post shared to Facebook in 2020, the Irish Wish star shared a snapshot of herself posing with her sisters in the exact same dress.

© Instagram Jane, Sally and Anne wore the same colourful maxi dress

Alongside the image, she penned: "Keeping the tradition alive! My mother used to dress us as triplets sometimes when we were younger. Sometimes sisters just love the same beautiful Everything But Water dress!"

Jane's family life

Jane has been married four times and welcomed daughter Katie and son Sean with her third husband, David Flynn.

In 1995, she gave birth to twin boys, John and Kristopher, with fourth husband James Keach. The couple were married in 1993 but announced their separation in April 2013, with their divorce finalised in December 2015.

She went Instagram official with her new partner John Zambetti back in October 2023. During a chat with HELLO! Jane explained how her beau loves her positive outlook.

© Instagram Jane is currently in a relationship with John Zambetti

"[He loves] that I'm positive, that I don't hold on to resentments, that I process things that a lot of people get stuck with for the rest of their lives and I accept and change and I'm not afraid to try something new", she divulged.