Jane Seymour, 73, breaks silence on fifth marriage: 'I'm happier than ever'

Jane Seymour has no plans to get married again – admitting she is "happier than I remember being for as long as I can remember".

The 73-year-old actress, who has previously opened up to HELLO! about how her partner John Zambetti compliments her and loves her positivity, shared that she doesn't want to "mess with happy".

"All I know is that right now, I am very happy. I'm happier than I remember being for as long as I can remember. My family's happy, everyone's happy, and I don't want to mess with happy. So, for right now, where I'm at is really good," she told People magazine.

Jane Seymour with boyfriend John Zambetti

Now in her seventies, Jane added that she doesn't need someone who matches her entirely but instead wanted a partner "that is very intelligent, very creative, well-read, compassionate [and] a good human being".

John is a doctor as well as a singer/songwriter, and they went Instagram official in 2023, with Jane sharing a photo of the couple canoodling and kissing at an alfresco sunset dinner.

Jane was married to Michael Attenborough, the son of film actor and director Richard Attenborough between 1971 and 1973, and later married his friend Geoffrey Planer in 1977 for a year. In 1981, the Dr Quinn actor wed David Flynn, and they had two children, Katherine Flynn (born on 7 February 1982) and Sean Flynn (born on 31 July 1985).

They divorced in 1992 after he left her $9 million in debt, and she then married James Keach in 1993. Together they had twins, John Stacy and Kristopher Steven.

Jane is now the lead on Acorn TV's Harry Wild, and the actress is incredibly proud to be one of very few women of her age leading a series.

Jane Seymour poses at home for HELLO! shoot

"The world is against aging. We hate aging. We look at aging and we go, 'Oh, no, there's a wrinkle, oh my God. Get rid of it. Grey hair. No. Terrifying!'" she told HELLO!

"Whereas you can look at it the other way and you can say actually, I now have time in my life to do things I really want to do. Maybe I can now become the person I want to be."

She added: "Menopause is a taboo subject, no one wants to talk about aging, especially women because they're doing everything they can to look 20 or 30 years younger. So the last thing they want to do is to talk about that and there's always been this whole thing that when you turn 50, you're not having babies anymore, so now you're kind of useless. You're on the fence, you're done."