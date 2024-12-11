Nicola Peltz channels mother-in-law Victoria Beckham during romantic getaway with husband Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz and her darling husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have jetted off on a lavish trip to Abu Dhabi, but did you see the iconic moment the Bates Motel star channelled her stylish mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham?

In a fabulous photo round-up of their trip away, one particular snap saw the loved-up couple posing trackside at the F1 Grand Prix final, and Nicola donned a rather familiar-looking leather jacket.

© Instagram Nicola donned a fabulous red leather jacket reminiscent of VB's iconic 1999 black leather jacket

The vibrant red leather number was incredibly reminiscent of the former Spice Girl's iconic leather jacket, which she wore in 1999 when she and her doting husband, David Beckham, matched in all-leather ensembles — an iconic moment in the zeitgeist.

Nicola oozed sophistication, pairing the vibrant garment with spray-on black skinny jeans and a tiny red handbag. Completing her look, Nicola slicked her raven tresses back into a wisp-free ponytail and added a pair of ultra-cool tinted shades.

The leather jacket is so similar to VB's iconic 1990s jacket

This isn't the first time we have seen Nicola take inspiration from her mother-in-law. Last year, Nicola was seen sporting a quintessentially '90s VB little black dress.

Nicola wore a fabulous frame-hugging halterneck LBD whilst lounging on a lavish yacht with her family. Victoria donned countless little black dresses, particularly during her Spice Girls days.

© @nicolapeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz's latest outfit was straight out of the Victoria Beckham playbook

How does VB feel about sharing her incredible taste in fashion with her nearest and dearest? According to the former pop star, VB definitely doesn't mind when Nicola or any of the "girlfriends" raid her wardrobe.

She told Vogue editor Anna Wintour: "I'm not too precious [about people borrowing my clothes]," VB began, before adding: "Unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her, 'Not just yet.'"

"Look, I love my clothes and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed," the 50-year-old told Anna. "If one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."