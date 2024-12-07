Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola enjoy sunshine-filled getaway for special reason

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz soaked up the sun with a picturesque getaway to the United Arab Emirates' capital on Saturday. The couple are in the country to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 on Sunday; however, the pair enjoyed some romantic leisure time ahead of the event.

© Getty Images The couple enjoyed a romantic camel ride

The couple embarked on a desert safari as they were spotted camel riding and quad biking in the sun. The Lola actress stunned in a chic black long-sleeve top and dark denim flared jeans for the adventurous outing. Nicola accessorised her look with a pair of rectangular, frameless sunglasses, a black Bottega Venetta handbag, and a pair of killer chunky heeled boots.

Nicola kept her makeup minimal and radiant with a pinch of rosy pink blush and a nude glossy lip.

© Getty Images Nicola stunned in a simple yet chic look

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son also sported casual attire as he donned a black long-sleeve t-shirt and beige cargo shorts. Brooklyn teamed his simple look with a pale pink baseball cap and a pair of oval sunglasses.

The couple, who married in 2023, seem to be constantly joined at the hip, with Nicola even revealing to her Instagram followers on Tuesday that the pair FaceTimed for nine-and-a-half hours while Brooklyn was away for work in Mexico.

© Getty Images The pair were in the capital for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

Nicola shared a screenshot of their call which showed she rang her beau at 11:36pm and remained on the call until 9am. On the post, she wrote: "Who else sleeps on facetime when their best friend travels?."

The couple recently ushered in the festive period with a lavish Thanksgiving celebration at Nicola's parent's £7.6m Florida estate. Nicola donned a strapless, pinstripe structured top and blue denim jeans for the occasion.

The Bates Motel actress shared a picture of her cuddling her billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, while Brooklyn stood behind his wife. The opulent estate also featured as the location for Nicola and Brooklyn's three-day Palm Beach wedding that saw 500 guests attend to usher in the nuptials. Nicola donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown with a spectacular French lace veil.

© Instagram The couple posed with Nicola's father

In an interview with Byrdie, Nicola revealed how inspired she is by her parent's long-standing marriage. She said: "Anyone who has been married for a long time, it's such a beautiful thing.

"My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel."