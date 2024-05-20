Victoria Beckham's moving message to daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham after family loss revealed

Victoria Beckham sent some words of comfort to her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham following the loss of her grandmother Gina last week.

On Sunday, the American actress - who is married to Brooklyn Beckham - expressed her sadness in a lengthy post, in which she detailed her love for her "Naunni," also known as Bunny, and praised her for "keeping our family together".

© Frazer Harrison Victoria Beckham has reached out to her daughter-in-law

In response, Victoria replied: "Nicola we all feel so blessed to have loved naunni. We are so sorry for your loss and send you love and light at this incredibly difficult time. We love you so so much [hands together emojis]."

Her husband David posted a photo of Gina on his Instagram Stories, and wrote: "To the most amazing lady with the most beautiful smile and laugh. Rest in peace Naunni."

On Thursday, Nicola's brother, Bradley Peltz, announced that their grandmother Gina had died at the age of 95. Sharing her own sadness with fans, Nicola penned a heartfelt tribute alongside a series of throwback pictures.

"Dear my angel Naunni, I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don't believe you're gone. I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now. I still don't understand where you went. I just wish you stayed with me longer, there was so much I wanted to do with you. I wanted to be with you all summer.

"I'm sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make. I'm so heartbroken and miss you so much. I'm so lucky you were my Naunni. You raised the most perfect daughter that I'm lucky enough to call my mom which is my biggest gift in life."

© Instagram Nicola was so close to her grandmother that she made her Maid of Honour at her 2022 wedding to Brooklyn

She added: "Thank you for always being there for me and always knowing how to make me happy. I feel so broken inside, I just wish you could be here with me. You were the happiest and most beautiful lady I've ever met and I was so lucky to grow up with your love and laughter."

Over the years, Nicola has spoken about her close friendship with her grandmother and even appointed her maid of honour at her lavish 2022 wedding.

© Instagram David Beckham has also paid tribute to Naunni

"My Nani was my maid of honour. I remember… I get really nervous talking in front of people or in front of crowds, so I was nervous about that," she told People when reflecting on her wedding day.

"But right before I walked down the aisle with my dad, I heard everyone clapping and cheering. It was because [Naunni] had her flowers and she was dancing down the aisle, and that makes me so happy."